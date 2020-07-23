Mudrick Capital Acquisition : July 1, 2020

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.

HYCROFT ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

DENVER, CO, July 1, 2020 - Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, today announced a leadership transition.

Randy Buffington, who served as Hycroft Mining Corporation's President and CEO since July 2013 and as Chairman since November 5, 2015 following its emergence from bankruptcy proceedings, stepped down from his roles as Chairman, President and CEO of the Company as of today, following the successful conclusion of the business combination between Hycroft Mining Corporation and the Company on May 29, 2020.

David Kirsch, a director of the Company, was named as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Stephen M. Jones, the Company's current Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company has been appointed as the interim President and CEO effective upon Mr. Buffington's departure. Jeffrey Stieber, the Company's current Vice President, Finance has been appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Mr. Jones' appointment as interim President and CEO.

Mr. Kirsch stated, "On behalf of Hycroft and its Directors, I sincerely thank Randy for everything he has done for the Company, including being instrumental in developing a new process to economically and profitably recover gold from sulfide ores in a heap leach process and in restarting mining operations at the Hycroft Mine. We are very pleased that he has agreed to a two-year consulting arrangement under which he will provide transition assistance and continue to lend his expertise and experience through an ongoing consulting arrangement with the Company, to ensure a smooth transition and an efficient path forward."

Mr. Buffington stated, "I have greatly enjoyed my tenure at Hycroft, and I am especially proud of the opportunity that we as a team created for all our stakeholders through the restart of mining operations, improved processes at the Hycroft Mine and the restructuring that positions the Company well going forward. I am also proud of the dedicated and talented team we have put in place at the Company during my tenure and I am confident in their abilities to continue to execute the plan in place to develop the Hycroft Mine."

The Board of Directors has engaged Korn Ferry to conduct a comprehensive search for a successor President and Chief Executive Officer, which search will include Mr. Jones as a possible candidate.

