Muehlbauer : Travel 4.0 - PaxToken as Means of Mobile Identification

MUEHLBAUER HOLDING AG

MUEHLBAUER HOLDING AG (MUB)
News 
News

08/21/2018 | 09:22am CEST

The project 'PaxToken' is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. Its aim is to create a digital representation of travel documents which - compared to the conventional ones - offers improved privacy for passengers, as well as a higher degree of security for governments, airports and airlines. Mühlbauer and the project partners collaborate with German international airports to prove the concept.

The project's major asset is the PaxToken - a decentralized, secure storage of personal information on the passenger's mobile device, e.g. a mobile phone. It contains data sections - cryptographically protected by state-of-the art security mechanisms and certified by official authorities - and offers secure methods to aggregate and to share personal information about the passenger, the ID document, ticket booking, luggage or flight. This solution enables passengers to decide with whom and for what purposes to share their personal data and move through the system with no or little interaction and disturbance. Furthermore, the PaxToken also contains a section for third parties to store for instance airline travel or airport security information. Mühlbauer contributes the long experience in security document production, cryptography, chip applet development, and chip personalization.

Mühlbauer is engaged in this challenging research project aiming a privacy-respecting solution to make international travel more secure and more convenient. High tech technologies are used to remedy deficiencies of current centrally working prototypes and create an innovative approach for governments, airlines and airports to tackle the future challenges of the expected passenger growth.

Pressekontakt:

Lara Schmaus

Telefon: +49 9461 952 - 1579

Email: Lara.Schmaus@muehlbauer.de

Disclaimer

Mühlbauer Holding AG published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:21:05 UTC
