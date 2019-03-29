Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2018

DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2018



- Muehlhan Group continues steady upward trend of the past few years

- EUR267.8 million of sales revenue and EUR10.1 million of EBIT at upper end of

expectations

- Dividend of EUR0.10 per share proposed



Hamburg, March 29, 2019-Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KDF7) fulfilled and partly exceeded internal expectations for financial year 2018: Sales revenue rose by 8.1% to EUR267.8 million. EBIT went up by 18.0% from EUR8.5 million to EUR10.1 million and the EBIT margin improved accordingly from 3.4% to 3.8%. Consolidated profit increased to EUR5.5 million (previous year: EUR4.7 million). Muehlhan investors are due an income of EUR5.0 million. Cash flow from operating activities of EUR11.4 million was satisfactory, given the revenue growth.

A geographic review shows that sales revenue in Europe increased by EUR19.6 million to EUR212.1 million compared to the prior-year period. EBIT increased from EUR7.5 million in the previous year to EUR10.3 million in the reporting year.

In the Middle East, sales revenue increased by EUR2.0 million to EUR22.8 million. The region's EBIT increased from EUR1.3 million to EUR1.9 million.

In North America, business improved year on year, with sales revenue up by EUR?1.0 million to EUR22.1 million in the reporting year. EBIT fell by EUR0.3 million to EUR1.8 million for project-related reasons.

In the Rest of the World, oil and gas projects generated EUR10.8?million of sales revenue (previous year: EUR13.2 million) and EUR1.2 million of EBIT (previous year: EUR1.4 million).

A market-based review shows that sales revenue in the Ship business segment declined by EUR1.9 million to EUR54.3 million. EBIT fell by EUR1.7 million to EUR4.1 million.

The Oil & Gas business segment managed to increase sales revenue significantly from EUR?73.3 million to EUR?83.5 million. EBIT for the reporting year more than doubled from EUR2.0 million to EUR5.2 million.

In the Renewables business segment, sales revenue went up by EUR?1.0 million to EUR?33.6 million. EBIT increased by EUR?0.7 million to EUR3.7 million.

The Industry/Infrastructure business reported an increase in sales revenue by EUR10.8 million to EUR96.3 million. EBIT gained EUR0.2 million and increased to EUR2.5 million.

With the Supervisory Board's approval, the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that for financial year 2018, a dividend of EUR0.10 per share (previous year: EUR0.08 per share) be distributed.

Muehlhan is confident that the Group's upward trend will continue and profitability can be improved further. The company expects sales EBIT increasing slightly to between EUR10.0 million and EUR11.0 million with a minor increase in sales revenue of around EUR280 million.

For additional information on the financial year 2018 and details on the outlook for 2019, please consult the Muehlhan Annual Report published on March 29, 2019.

The company's key performance indicators are shown in the following table:



in EUR million Financial year 2018 Financial year 2017 Results Sales revenue 267.8 247.7 EBITDA1 18.3 16.0 EBIT2 10.1 8.5 EBT3 8.4 6.4 Consolidated income after non-controlling interests 5.0 4.1 Earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR 0.27 0.22 Cash flow from operating activities 11.4 15.4 Investment in property, plant and equipment 9.3 13.2 Balance sheet 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Total assets 151.1 145.5 Fixed assets4 62.9 61.7 Group equity 68.3 65.2 Consolidated equity ratio in % 45.2 44.9 Employees 2018 2017 Employees (annual average) number 3,037 2,929

