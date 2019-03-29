Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2018

Log in
03/29/2019 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
29.03.2019 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2018
 

- Muehlhan Group continues steady upward trend of the past few years

- EUR267.8 million of sales revenue and EUR10.1 million of EBIT at upper end of  
  expectations

- Dividend of EUR0.10 per share proposed


Hamburg, March 29, 2019-Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KDF7) fulfilled and partly exceeded internal expectations for financial year 2018: Sales revenue rose by 8.1% to EUR267.8 million. EBIT went up by 18.0% from EUR8.5 million to EUR10.1 million and the EBIT margin improved accordingly from 3.4% to 3.8%. Consolidated profit increased to EUR5.5 million (previous year: EUR4.7 million). Muehlhan investors are due an income of EUR5.0 million. Cash flow from operating activities of EUR11.4 million was satisfactory, given the revenue growth.

A geographic review shows that sales revenue in Europe increased by EUR19.6 million to EUR212.1 million compared to the prior-year period. EBIT increased from EUR7.5 million in the previous year to EUR10.3 million in the reporting year.
In the Middle East, sales revenue increased by EUR2.0 million to EUR22.8 million. The region's EBIT increased from EUR1.3 million to EUR1.9 million.
In North America, business improved year on year, with sales revenue up by EUR?1.0 million to EUR22.1 million in the reporting year. EBIT fell by EUR0.3 million to EUR1.8 million for project-related reasons.
In the Rest of the World, oil and gas projects generated EUR10.8?million of sales revenue (previous year: EUR13.2 million) and EUR1.2 million of EBIT (previous year: EUR1.4 million).

A market-based review shows that sales revenue in the Ship business segment declined by EUR1.9 million to EUR54.3 million. EBIT fell by EUR1.7 million to EUR4.1 million.
The Oil & Gas business segment managed to increase sales revenue significantly from EUR?73.3 million to EUR?83.5 million. EBIT for the reporting year more than doubled from EUR2.0 million to EUR5.2 million.
In the Renewables business segment, sales revenue went up by EUR?1.0 million to EUR?33.6 million. EBIT increased by EUR?0.7 million to EUR3.7 million.
The Industry/Infrastructure business reported an increase in sales revenue by EUR10.8 million to EUR96.3 million. EBIT gained EUR0.2 million and increased to EUR2.5 million.

With the Supervisory Board's approval, the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that for financial year 2018, a dividend of EUR0.10 per share (previous year: EUR0.08 per share) be distributed.

Muehlhan is confident that the Group's upward trend will continue and profitability can be improved further. The company expects sales EBIT increasing slightly to between EUR10.0 million and EUR11.0 million with a minor increase in sales revenue of around EUR280 million.

For additional information on the financial year 2018 and details on the outlook for 2019, please consult the Muehlhan Annual Report published on March 29, 2019.

The company's key performance indicators are shown in the following table:
 

in EUR million   Financial year 2018 Financial year 2017
Results      
Sales revenue   267.8 247.7
EBITDA1   18.3 16.0
EBIT2   10.1 8.5
EBT3   8.4 6.4
Consolidated income after non-controlling interests   5.0 4.1
Earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR 0.27 0.22
Cash flow from operating activities   11.4 15.4
Investment in property, plant and equipment   9.3 13.2
Balance sheet   12/31/2018 12/31/2017
Total assets   151.1 145.5
Fixed assets4   62.9 61.7
Group equity   68.3 65.2
Consolidated equity ratio in % 45.2 44.9
Employees   2018 2017
Employees (annual average) number 3,037 2,929
 

1 EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
2 EBIT: Profit from operations
3 EBT: Earnings before taxes
4 Fixed assets: Total non-current assets less deferred tax assets

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad range of services designed to meet the exacting quality standards expected in professional industrial services. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 130 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas, and Industry/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7.

For more information, visit www.muehlhan.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49-40-752-7115-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com


29.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 793383

 
End of News DGAP News Service

793383  29.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
