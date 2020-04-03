Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muehlhan AG    M4N   DE000A0KD0F7

MUEHLHAN AG

(M4N)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2019

03.04.2020 / 10:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2019

- Muehlhan Group has satisfied its targets and exceeded them in some cases

- Revenues of ?295.3 million, EBIT of ?12.4 million

- No forecast for the 2020 financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Hamburg, April 3, 2020-Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) once again satisfied the majority of its internal targets in 2019 and even exceeded them in some cases. Revenues rose by 10.3% to ?295.3 million. EBIT went up by 21.3% from ?10.2 million to ?12.4 million and the EBIT margin improved accordingly from 3.8% to 4.2%. Consolidated income increased by 13.2% to ?6.3 million, compared with ?5.5 million in the previous year. After deducting minority interests, income of ?6.3 million is attributable to Muehlhan's shareholders; this represents an increase of 26.4%. However, cash flow from operating activities was merely satisfactory at ?10.9 million.

A geographic review shows that revenues grew in almost all regions in 2019 compared to the previous year. Revenues increased significantly by 10% to ?233.3 million in Europe. EBIT rose despite the recognition of a contingent loss provision of ?10.5 million to ?10.8 million. In the Middle East, revenues remained constant at ?22.9 million, and EBIT fell slightly from ?1.9 million to ?1.7 million. In North America, the business posted revenues of ?24.4 million, an increase of ?2.3 million over the previous year. EBIT increased almost twofold from ?1.8?million to ?3.5?million for project-related reasons. In the Rest of the World, oil and gas projects generated ?14.8?million in revenues (previous year: ?10.8 million) and EBIT of ?1.6 million (previous year: ?1.2 million).

In the Ship business segment, revenues saw a significant increase of ?15.1 million to ?69.4 million. There was an above-average increase in EBIT of ?3.5?million to ?7.6?million for project-related reasons. The Oil & Gas segment posted revenues of ?78.3 million, down by ?5.2 million due to low oil prices and a correspondingly difficult market environment. EBIT increased from ?5.2?million to ?6.1?million for project-related reasons. In the Renewables business segment, revenues rose by ?12.0 million to ?45.5 million. In contrast, EBIT fell by ?4.7?million to ?-1.0 million. The main reason for this is project losses due to delays in the construction of a production facility on Germany's North Sea coast. The Industry/Infrastructure business posted an increase in revenues of ?5.6 million to ?101.9 million. EBIT rose significantly by ?1.3 million to ?3.8 million.

With the Supervisory Board's approval, the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for financial year 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of which have yet to be determined.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, revenues were predicted to remain constant in 2020, and EBIT was set to increase slightly. The current conditions make it impossible to provide a substantiated forecast for the 2020 financial year, however.

For additional information on the financial year 2019 and details on the outlook for 2020, please consult the Muehlhan Annual Report published on April 3, 2020.

The company's key performance indicators are shown in the following table:

in kEUR   2019 2018
Result      
Revenues   295,269 267,799
Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)   24,505 18,394
Earnings from operations (EBIT)   12,400 10,220
Earnings before taxes (EBT)   10,513 8,608
Consolidated income attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG   6,323 5,003
Earnings per share from continuing operations In EUR 0.33 0.26
Cash flow from operating activities   10,888 11,355
Investment in property, plant and equipment   8,129 9,238
       
Balance sheet   12/31/2019 12/31/2018
Total assets   175,370 151,114
Fixed assets1   68,634 62,856
Equity   71,761 68,258
Equity ratio in % 40.9 45.2
Employees   2019 2018
Employees (annual average) number 3,103 3,037

1 Fixed assets: Total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 130 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Industry/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7.

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49-40-752-7115-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com


03.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1014713

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1014713  03.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014713&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MUEHLHAN AG
04:50aMUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2019
EQ
03/27MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG postpones Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG published third quarter results for 2019
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes results for first half of 2019
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes first quarter 2019 results
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2018
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 287 M
EBIT 2019 10,9 M
Net income 2019 5,20 M
Debt 2019 22,2 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 8,30x
P/E ratio 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 43,2 M
Chart MUEHLHAN AG
Duration : Period :
Muehlhan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUEHLHAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,30  €
Last Close Price 2,24  €
Spread / Highest target 92,0%
Spread / Average Target 92,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 92,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Johannes Müller-Arends Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Philip Charles Percival Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas C. Krüger Chief Operating Officer
Gottfried Neuhaus Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUEHLHAN AG-30.00%53
VINCI-34.24%45 870
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.23%31 236
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-2.67%18 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.00%17 711
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.00%17 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group