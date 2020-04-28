Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muehlhan AG    M4N   DE000A0KD0F7

MUEHLHAN AG

(M4N)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Muehlhan AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 02:35pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.04.2020 / 20:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GIVE Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Brandt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Muehlhan AG

b) LEI
529900C9I6X1XZ169O63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.muehlhan.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59189  28.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MUEHLHAN AG
02:35pMUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/21MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG ends share buyback program
EQ
04/03MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2019
EQ
03/27MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG postpones Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG published third quarter results for 2019
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes results for first half of 2019
EQ
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019MUEHLHAN AG : Muehlhan AG publishes first quarter 2019 results
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 236 M
EBIT 2020 -3,50 M
Net income 2020 -4,30 M
Debt 2020 2,20 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,82x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 41,6 M
Chart MUEHLHAN AG
Duration : Period :
Muehlhan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUEHLHAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,65  €
Last Close Price 2,16  €
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Johannes Müller-Arends Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Philip Charles Percival Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas C. Krüger Chief Operating Officer
Gottfried Neuhaus Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUEHLHAN AG-32.50%45
VINCI-25.52%44 124
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.19%30 453
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.39%19 276
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.72%18 199
FERROVIAL-2.63%17 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group