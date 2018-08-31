Log in
Müller - Die lila Logistik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/31/2018 | 09:55am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2018 / 09:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph Thomas
Last name(s): Schubert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Müller - Die lila Logistik AG

b) LEI
5299007JEHAF0Z21UD86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006214687

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.80 EUR 170 EUR
6.80 EUR 511 EUR
6.80 EUR 300 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.80 EUR 981 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Müller - Die lila Logistik AG
Ferdinand-Porsche-Straße 4
74354 Besigheim-Ottmarsheim
Germany
Internet: www.lila-logistik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44489  31.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
