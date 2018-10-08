Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (“Mueller Water Products” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MWA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 27, 2017, Mueller Water Products issued a press release entitled “Mueller Water Products Reports 2017 Second Quarter Results.” Therein, the Company disclosed that certain of Mueller Technologies’ products had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.43 per share, more than 11%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, on unusually heavy trading volume.

