Mueller Water Products, Inc.    MWA

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. (MWA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/08 10:00:00 pm
11.645 USD   +0.30%
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)

10/08/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (“Mueller Water Products” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MWA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 27, 2017, Mueller Water Products issued a press release entitled “Mueller Water Products Reports 2017 Second Quarter Results.” Therein, the Company disclosed that certain of Mueller Technologies’ products had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.43 per share, more than 11%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Mueller Water Products securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 902 M
EBIT 2018 132 M
Net income 2018 108 M
Debt 2018 95,2 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 17,07
P/E ratio 2019 18,14
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 1 836 M
Chart MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.
Mueller Water Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Hall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
John H. van Gerwen Senior Vice President-Operations
Marietta Edmunds Zakas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hassan Ali SVP-Engineering & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.-7.34%1 836
FANUC CORP-22.44%38 304
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.88%33 142
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.68%30 428
INGERSOLL-RAND15.62%25 296
PARKER HANNIFIN-8.62%24 149
