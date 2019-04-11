Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (MWA)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of New York, captioned Chapman v. Mueller Water Products,
Inc. et al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-03260), on behalf of persons and
entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mueller Water Products,
Inc. (NYSE: MWA)
(“Mueller Water Products” or the “Company”) securities between May 9,
2016, and August 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff
pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of
this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this
action.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On April 27, 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial
results, the Company disclosed that its radio products produced between
2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million
warranty charge.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.43 per share, more than
11%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, thereby injuring
investors.
Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018
financial results, the Company reported a $14.1 million warranty charge.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.74 per share, or 6%, to
close at $11.58 per share on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors
further.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as
well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s
business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false
and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the
Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) that certain
products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3)
that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased
expenses, including warranty costs; (4) that these costs would
materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) that the
Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and
estimates; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’
positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and
prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased Mueller Water Products securities during the Class
Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the
date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead
plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at
this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and
remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about
this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please
contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite
2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005914/en/