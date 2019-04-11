Log in
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

(MWA)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (MWA)

04/11/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Chapman v. Mueller Water Products, Inc. et al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-03260), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) (“Mueller Water Products” or the “Company”) securities between May 9, 2016, and August 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 27, 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial results, the Company disclosed that its radio products produced between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.43 per share, more than 11%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial results, the Company reported a $14.1 million warranty charge.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.74 per share, or 6%, to close at $11.58 per share on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) that certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) that these costs would materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Mueller Water Products securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
