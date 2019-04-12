Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mueller Water Products, Inc.    MWA

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

(MWA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (MWA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mueller Water Products, Inc. (“Mueller Water Products” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MWA) securities between May 9, 2016, and August 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Mueller Water Products investors have until June 10, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Mueller Water Products investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On April 27, 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial results, the Company disclosed that its radio products produced between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.43 per share, more than 11%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial results, the Company reported a $14.1 million warranty charge.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.74 per share, or 6%, to close at $11.58 per share on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) that certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) that these costs would materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Mueller Water Products, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, IN
05:56pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05:23pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Sued for Misleading Shar..
BU
04/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Muell..
BU
04/08Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
GL
03/26MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products Ann..
AQ
02/26MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : The National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products..
AQ
02/25The National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products announce the Aurora/P..
GL
02/07MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/07MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/05MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 997 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 72,8 M
Debt 2019 218 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 24,43
P/E ratio 2020 15,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 687 M
Chart MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mueller Water Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Hall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Cofield Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Marietta Edmunds Zakas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hassan Ali SVP-Engineering & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.17.14%1 687
FANUC CORP30.89%38 726
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.67%35 897
ATLAS COPCO28.79%35 140
FORTIVE CORPORATION28.36%29 063
INGERSOLL-RAND23.51%27 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About