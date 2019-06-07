Log in
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/07/2019 | 10:17am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (“Mueller” or ''the Company'') (NYSE: MWA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Mueller lacked the ability to adequately test its product quality. Some products contained radio components prone to early failure. Based on this quality defect, the Company was likely to suffer from increased costs such as warranty costs. These costs were likely to impact Mueller’s financial performance. At the same time, the Company failed to maintain proper internal controls on warranty estimates and costs. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Mueller, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
