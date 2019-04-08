Log in
Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/08/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Monday, May 6, 2019 after the market closes.

Scott Hall, president and chief executive officer of Mueller Water Products, and other members of the Company's leadership team will discuss the financial results during a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on Mueller Water Products’ website, www.muellerwaterproducts.com, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.  Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant.  Please see muellerwp.com/brands and krauszusa.com to learn more.

Investor Contact:
Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact:
Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com

 

MUELLER_MWP_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
