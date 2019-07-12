Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mueller Water Products, Inc.    MWA

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

(MWA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Monday, August 5, 2019 after the market closes.

Scott Hall, president and chief executive officer of Mueller Water Products, and other members of the Company's leadership team will discuss the financial results during a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on Mueller Water Products’ website, www.muellerwaterproducts.com, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.  Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant.  Please see muellerwp.com/brands and krauszusa.com to learn more.

Investor Contact:
Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact:
Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, IN
04:23pMueller Water Products Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
GL
06/07MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
06/07MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : SES Water Selects Echologics to Assess Condition of Wat..
AQ
05/31MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : Cohen Milstein Investigates Mueller Water Products, Inc..
BU
05/15COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Announces Investigation of Mueller Water Pr..
BU
05/15MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
BU
05/09MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
PR
05/09MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
05/07Mueller Water Products to Present at the Oppenheimer 14th Annual Industrial G..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 984 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 53,6 M
Debt 2019 219 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
Capitalization 1 495 M
Chart MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mueller Water Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,3  $
Last Close Price 9,44  $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Hall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Cofield Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Marietta Edmunds Zakas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hassan Ali SVP-Engineering & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.3.74%1 495
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES40.63%39 499
FANUC CORP21.96%34 888
ATLAS COPCO32.87%34 863
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%34 863
INGERSOLL-RAND36.52%30 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About