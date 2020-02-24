Log in
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

(MWA)
Mueller Water Products Announces Upcoming Investor Events

02/24/2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) will participate in two investor conferences during February 2020.

On February 25, 2020, the Company will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida. 

On February 27, 2020, the Company will participate in the Gabelli 30th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium in New York. Mueller Water Products’ presentation will take place at 9:00 a.m. local time. The presentation will be webcast on Mueller Water Products’ website — www.muellerwaterproducts.com —and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands and krauszusa.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
