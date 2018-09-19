Mueller Water Products : Title Mueller Water Products to Present at D.A. Davidson’s 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

Mueller Water Products to Present at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), will present at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 11:50 a.m. local time in Chicago.



The presentation will be webcast on Mueller Water Products' website - www.muellerwaterproducts.com - and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Investor Contact:

Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact:

Yolanda Kokayi

770-206-4131

ykokayi@muellerwp.com

Source: Mueller Water Products