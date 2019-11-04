Log in
Mueller Water Products to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

0
11/04/2019 | 06:29pm EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), will present at Baird’s 2019 Global Industrial Conference.  The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. local time in Chicago.

The presentation will be webcast on Mueller Water Products’ website at www.muellerwaterproducts.com, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.  Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment.  We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant.  Please see muellerwp.com/brands and krauszusa.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 980 M
EBIT 2019 140 M
Net income 2019 54,7 M
Debt 2019 255 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 34,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,19x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 1 895 M
Chart MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mueller Water Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,82  $
Last Close Price 12,04  $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Hall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Cofield Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Marietta Edmunds Zakas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hassan Ali SVP-Engineering & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.31.32%1 880
ATLAS COPCO AB63.42%42 098
FANUC CORPORATION31.79%37 584
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.36%35 599
INGERSOLL-RAND41.26%30 877
PARKER HANNIFIN31.35%25 173
