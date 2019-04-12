Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mueller Water Products, Inc.    MWA

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

(MWA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mueller Water Products, Inc. - MWA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mueller Water Products, Inc. ("Mueller Water Products" or the "Company") (NYSE: MWA).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Mueller Water Products and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 27, 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial and operating results, Mueller Water Products disclosed that certain radio products produced by the Company's Technologies segment between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge.  On this news, Mueller Water Products' stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 11.28%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results, Mueller Water Products reported a $14.1 million warranty charge.  On this news, Mueller Water Products' stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 6%, to close at $11.74 per share on August 7, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-mueller-water-products-inc---mwa-300831604.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, IN
07:50pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mueller Wate..
PR
05:56pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05:23pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Sued for Misleading Shar..
BU
04/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Muell..
BU
04/08Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
GL
03/26MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products Ann..
AQ
02/26MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : The National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products..
AQ
02/25The National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products announce the Aurora/P..
GL
02/07MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/07MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About