Robbins Arroyo LLP: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs investors of the class action complaint filed against Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 9, 2016 and August 6, 2018. Mueller is a manufacturer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.

Mueller Accused of Misleading Investors Regarding Product Quality

According to the complaint, in April 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial results, Mueller disclosed that its radio products produced between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge. On this news, Mueller’s share price fell more than 11% to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017. Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial results, the Company reported a $14.1 million warranty charge. On this news, Muellers’s share price fell 6% to close at $11.58 per share on August 7, 2018, and continues to trade below the class period high.

Mueller Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

