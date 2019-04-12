Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

0
04/12/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs investors of the class action complaint filed against Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 9, 2016 and August 6, 2018. Mueller is a manufacturer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/mueller-water-products-inc/

Mueller Accused of Misleading Investors Regarding Product Quality

According to the complaint, in April 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial results, Mueller disclosed that its radio products produced between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge. On this news, Mueller’s share price fell more than 11% to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017. Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial results, the Company reported a $14.1 million warranty charge. On this news, Muellers’s share price fell 6% to close at $11.58 per share on August 7, 2018, and continues to trade below the class period high.

Mueller Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 997 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 72,8 M
Debt 2019 218 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 24,43
P/E ratio 2020 15,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 687 M
Chart MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mueller Water Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Hall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Cofield Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Marietta Edmunds Zakas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hassan Ali SVP-Engineering & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.17.14%1 687
FANUC CORP32.07%38 726
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.67%35 897
ATLAS COPCO28.79%35 140
FORTIVE CORPORATION28.36%29 063
INGERSOLL-RAND23.51%27 288
