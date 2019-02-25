The National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products announce the Aurora/Pratt Survivors' Fund

100 percent of donations will go to families of victims and employees physically injured or traumatized by their presence at the February 15 shooting at Henry Pratt in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Compassion Fund, a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime, announced the creation of the Aurora/Pratt Survivors’ Fund with support from GoFundMe and Mueller Water Products, the owner of Henry Pratt. This fund will provide direct financial support to the families of Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Trevor Wehner, and employees physically injured or traumatized by their presence at the shooting at Henry Pratt on February 15th in Aurora, Illinois.



One hundred percent of the funds donated to this Fund will go directly to those survivors. Contributions made to this Fund are tax deductible. The National Compassion Fund will manage the distribution of the funds in partnership with GoFundMe, which will facilitate the collection of the donations.

“On February 15th, families lost loved ones who were simply doing work that they loved. Our hearts go out to them all,” said Jeff Dion, executive chairman of the National Compassion Fund. “It is an honor to work with GoFundMe and Mueller Water Products to help these victims deal with important needs at a time of unspeakable grief.”

There are several ways to contribute to the fund. Those interested in contributing by credit card can donate online to the Aurora/Pratt Survivors’ Fund through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/auroraprattsurvivorsfund . Checks can be made payable to the National Compassion Fund – Aurora/Pratt Survivors’ Fund and sent to:

National Compassion Fund

ATTN: Aurora/Pratt Survivors' Fund

1450 Duke Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

“As our community continues to heal from the tragedy that occurred on February 15th, we’ve witnessed truly incredible support from the Aurora community and our colleagues and friends across the country,” said Scott Hall, President & CEO of Mueller Water Products. “We have also been moved by the countless individuals and businesses asking how they can help. We are proud to be partnering with the National Compassion Fund to help us reach people in Aurora and beyond who are looking for ways to support those impacted by these heartbreaking events. This fund will make it simple for anyone looking to support the families and affected Henry Pratt employees as they begin on their path to healing.”

The National Compassion Fund – which will act as the repository and administrator for the Aurora/Pratt Survivor’s Fund – was founded in collaboration with parents and family members from some of the worst mass casualty events in U.S. history: September 11, Columbine High School, Virginia Tech, Northern Illinois University, the Pulse Night Club, Sandy Hook Elementary and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Unlike other charitable funds, 100 percent of donations are distributed directly to the established victim base of these terrible atrocities. The National Compassion Fund has the experience to help victims and their families navigate this process and to treat victims with the respect and dignity they deserve. The National Compassion Fund also preserves the intent of donors who want to know that their gift is going directly to those harmed.

Mueller Water Products will contribute to the fund and cover all administrative fees. Visit the National Compassion Fund website, www.nationalcompassionfund.org , for more information.

