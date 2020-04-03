Log in
Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses in pandemic

04/03/2020 | 03:12am EDT

Insurers and reinsurers in the European Union should temporarily suspend dividends and share buybacks, and consider postponing bonuses as well to ensure continuity in services during the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc's insurance regulator said on Thursday.

The virus has led to lockdowns of economies and a rising number of insurance claims as travel and events are cancelled and business disrupted.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said it was essential to ensure insurers and reinsurers hold a "robust level" of reserves to protect policyholders and absorb potential losses.

"This objective requires that (re)insurers take all necessary steps to continue to ensure a robust level of own funds to be able to protect policyholders and absorb potential losses," EIOPA said in a statement.

"This prudent approach should also be applicable to the variable remuneration policies," EIOPA said.

Insurers should review their current remuneration policies, practices and rewards and ensure they reflect "prudent capital planning" and the current economic situation.

"In such context, the variable part of remuneration policies should be set at a conservative level and should be considered for postponement," EIOPA added.

Insurers that consider themselves legally required to pay out dividends or large amounts of variable remuneration should explain the underlying reasons to their national regulator, it said.

German insurer Allianz told Reuters it wanted to maintain both its dividend for 2019 and a share buyback worth 1.5 billion euros.

"Allianz is in good shape," its spokesman Holger Klotz said.

German reinsurer Munich Re, which declined to comment on the EIOPA statement, announced on Tuesday it was scrapping a share buyback but keeping a 9.8 euros per share dividend, despite a profit warning.

The suspensions should be reviewed as the financial and economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic starts to become clearer, the watchdog added.

The statement is similar to a letter from Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods on Tuesday to insurer CEOs in Britain, asking them to pay close attention to the need to protect policyholders and remain sound before taking decisions on dividends or bonuses.

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -2.68% 147.3 Delayed Quote.-30.65%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.97% 12.16 Delayed Quote.-32.97%
AVIVA PLC -3.34% 241.3 Delayed Quote.-40.36%
AXA -4.06% 14.042 Real-time Quote.-41.72%
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG -1.89% 124.6 Delayed Quote.-26.35%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -2.29% 172.15 Delayed Quote.-32.78%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -3.35% 912.4 Delayed Quote.-34.95%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 53 025 M
EBIT 2020 4 146 M
Net income 2020 2 583 M
Debt 2020 398 M
Yield 2020 5,74%
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 24 769 M
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 226,97  €
Last Close Price 176,80  €
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-32.78%28 343
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG-26.35%17 361
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-32.21%7 853
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-25.26%6 592
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.0.00%1 741
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-46.98%292
