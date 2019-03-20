Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG

(MUV2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

European stocks dip after five-day rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 04:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares retreated from near six-month highs on Wednesday, with German stocks leading losses as chemicals producer Bayer sank 10 percent following another U.S. court verdict on weed killer Roundup's link to cancer.

With eyes on a U.S. Federal Reserve statement and news conference later in the day, and Asian markets broadly lower, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 percent as investors booked profits after five sessions of gains.

The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady and release long-awaited details of a plan to end the monthly reduction of its massive balance sheet. [FRX/]

Although unchanged rates have been priced in, investors will be watching to see if the Fed's dot plot, the diagram which shows individual committee members' rate views for the coming three years, aligns with the patient approach the Fed has expressed.

A 0.7 percent loss for Germany's DAX was also driven by a pullback in car producers after the sector's best day in more than three months -- a 2.4 percent jump -- on Tuesday.

The unanimous verdict by a San Francisco jury against Bayer, one of Germany's biggest global names, came eight months after another jury issued a $289 million verdict over similar claims against glyphosate-based Roundup in a different case.

Also weighing on the DAX was Munich Re, down 1.3 percent after it issued a cautious profit outlook.

London's FTSE lost 0.2 percent, weighed down by a 2 percent fall in resources stocks across Europe.

Inmarsat shares gained 16 percent after it received a cash takeover offer from a private equity-led consortium, a deal that would value the British satellite company at about $3.3 billion and take it private.

This story corrects size of move in Inmarsat shares in 9th paragraph

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.66% 11718.65 Delayed Quote.11.64%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG -1.61% 213.4 Delayed Quote.13.88%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.19% 383.68 Delayed Quote.13.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
04:58aEuropean stocks dip after five-day rally
RE
03/19MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re to Reach Medium-Term Profit Target of E..
DJ
03/19MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Announces Share Buyback of Up to EUR1 B..
DJ
03/19MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Resolves Share Buy-Back
DJ
03/19MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re resolves share buy-back
EQ
03/18MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
03/15MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/15MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Alation Accelerates Enterprise Customer Adoption ..
AQ
03/08MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : ESS Inc. Partners With Munich Re to Launch Indust..
AQ
03/06MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 769 M
EBIT 2019 4 209 M
Net income 2019 2 684 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 11,76
P/E ratio 2020 10,72
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 32 450 M
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 205 €
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Ron Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG13.88%36 823
SWISS RE10.76%33 744
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG12.32%18 122
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC3.44%9 230
EVEREST RE GROUP0.52%8 964
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA7.58%7 360
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.