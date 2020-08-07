Insured losses from Beirut blast seen around $3 bln-sources

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Insured losses from the Beirut
port warehouse explosion are likely to total around $3 billion,
similar to those from an explosion at the Chinese port of
Tianjin in 2015, industry sources and analysts say.
The blast on Tuesday, the biggest in Beirut's history,
killed 154 people, destroyed a swathe of the city and sent
seismic shockwaves around the region.
Officials have said the blast might have caused economic
losses of $15 billion.
Much of these would not have been insured.
However, Swiss Re estimated the insured losses for
explosions at a warehouse in Tianjin, which killed at least 116
people, at between $2.5 and $3.5 billion.
"Drawing a comparison with Tianjin, you will see significant
insured losses," said Ghislain Le Cam, director, analytics at AM
Best.
An insurance source, who asked not to be named because of
the sensitivity of the issue, estimated the insured losses for
the Beirut explosion at around $2-$3 billion.
That includes claims by the port itself for property damage
and business interruption, which could total the "low hundreds
of millions" of dollars.
Munich Re said this week the explosion would
likely result in big claims, but it could not yet give an
estimate.
AXA and Allianz, two major international
insurers operating in Lebanon, also said it was too soon to give
any figures.
Losses were high in Tianjin partly because of the value of
thousands of imported cars stored at the port.
In Beirut, the blast destroyed Lebanon's only large grain
silo. Lebanon, a nation of an estimated 6 million people,
imports almost all of its wheat.
While losses related to goods stored at the Beirut port
would likely be lower than in Tianjin, they would still be
substantial, a second source said, requesting anonymity.
But the Beirut explosion also destroyed residential and
commercial property, including restaurants and hotels, which
sources said would likely make up the bulk of the insurance
claims.
