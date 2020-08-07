Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/07 12:16:33 pm
230.5 EUR   +0.96%
12:09pInsured losses from Beirut blast seen around $3 bln-sources
RE
08:25aMUNICH RE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
04:49aMUNICH RE : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Insured losses from Beirut blast seen around $3 bln-sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Insured losses from the Beirut port warehouse explosion are likely to total around $3 billion, similar to those from an explosion at the Chinese port of Tianjin in 2015, industry sources and analysts say.

The blast on Tuesday, the biggest in Beirut's history, killed 154 people, destroyed a swathe of the city and sent seismic shockwaves around the region.

Officials have said the blast might have caused economic losses of $15 billion.

Much of these would not have been insured.

However, Swiss Re estimated the insured losses for explosions at a warehouse in Tianjin, which killed at least 116 people, at between $2.5 and $3.5 billion.

"Drawing a comparison with Tianjin, you will see significant insured losses," said Ghislain Le Cam, director, analytics at AM Best.

An insurance source, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, estimated the insured losses for the Beirut explosion at around $2-$3 billion.

That includes claims by the port itself for property damage and business interruption, which could total the "low hundreds of millions" of dollars.

Munich Re said this week the explosion would likely result in big claims, but it could not yet give an estimate.

AXA and Allianz, two major international insurers operating in Lebanon, also said it was too soon to give any figures.

Losses were high in Tianjin partly because of the value of thousands of imported cars stored at the port.

In Beirut, the blast destroyed Lebanon's only large grain silo. Lebanon, a nation of an estimated 6 million people, imports almost all of its wheat.

While losses related to goods stored at the Beirut port would likely be lower than in Tianjin, they would still be substantial, a second source said, requesting anonymity.

But the Beirut explosion also destroyed residential and commercial property, including restaurants and hotels, which sources said would likely make up the bulk of the insurance claims. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London and Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.10% 177.72 Delayed Quote.-18.54%
AXA 0.00% 17.03 Real-time Quote.-32.18%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG 1.23% 231.1 Delayed Quote.-13.19%
SWISS RE LTD -0.23% 70.2 Delayed Quote.-35.27%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.86% 501.25 End-of-day quote.-10.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
12:09pInsured losses from Beirut blast seen around $3 bln-sources
RE
08:25aMUNICH RE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
04:49aMUNICH RE : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:24aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Half-year financial report as at 30 June 2020
PU
03:24aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : MunichRe-Financial-Supplement-Q2-2020
PU
08/06MUNICH RE : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
08/06MUNICH RE : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/06MUNICH RE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/06MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Expects Damage Claims From Beirut Explo..
DJ
08/06MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Q2 net profit drops 42% amid COVID-rela..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53 537 M 63 071 M 63 071 M
Net income 2020 1 252 M 1 474 M 1 474 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 4,36%
Capitalization 31 985 M 37 887 M 37 681 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 39 641
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 238,68 €
Last Close Price 228,30 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-13.19%37 887
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-19.85%19 728
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-6.85%9 451
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-19.21%8 943
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-79.87%1 349
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-34.82%326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group