MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
MUNICH RE : DZ Bank remains Neutral

08/06/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Thorsten Wenzel from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
05:37pMUNICH RE : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
08:28aMUNICH RE : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:03aMUNICH RE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:51aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Expects Damage Claims From Beirut Explo..
DJ
01:59aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Q2 net profit drops 42% amid COVID-rela..
RE
01:52aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re 2Q Profit Fell as It Took EUR700 Millio..
DJ
01:34aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Half-Year Financial Report
PU
01:31aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re posts 42% drop in Q2 net profit amid CO..
RE
12:40aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re second-quarter net profit drops 42% ami..
RE
08/04Amprion owners commit to $472 mln equity boost in 2020
RE
Financials
Sales 2020 52 759 M 62 654 M 62 654 M
Net income 2020 1 773 M 2 105 M 2 105 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 32 055 M 37 970 M 38 066 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 39 641
Free-Float 95,1%
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 238,83 €
Last Close Price 228,30 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-11.52%38 802
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-18.17%20 238
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-7.83%9 352
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-20.85%8 762
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-80.67%1 319
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-34.14%330
