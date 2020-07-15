Log in
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
07/15/2020
237.15 EUR   +1.00%
07:31am MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Audiocast
PU
07/14MUNICH RE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
07/12HERBERT DIESS : Handelsblatt
RE
Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Audiocast

07/15/2020 | 07:31am EDT
Munich Re stands for exceptional solution-based expertise, consistent risk management, financial stability and client proximity. This is how Munich Re creates value for clients, shareholders and staff. In the 2014 business year, the Group, which combines primary insurance and reinsurance under one roof, achieved a profit of €3.2bn on premium income of over €48bn. It operates in all lines of insurance, with almost 43,000 employees throughout the world. With premium income of around €27bn from reinsurance alone, it is one of the world's leading reinsurers. Especially when clients require solutions for complex risks, Munich Re is a much sought-after risk carrier. Munich Re's primary insurance operations are concentrated in the ERGO Insurance Group. ERGO is one of the largest insurance groups in Germany and Europe. ERGO is represented in over 30 countries worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of insurances, provision products and services. In 2014, ERGO posted premium income of €18bn. In international healthcare business, Munich Re pools its insurance and reinsurance operations, as well as related services, under the Munich Health brand. Munich Re's global investments amounting to €227bn are managed by MEAG, which also makes its competence available to private and institutional investors outside the Group.
Disclaimer
This media information contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of Munich Re. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Munich Re Group - Münchener Rück AG published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 11:30:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 52 737 M 60 310 M 60 310 M
Net income 2020 1 912 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 32 895 M 37 492 M 37 619 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 39 641
Free-Float 95,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 232,71 €
Last Close Price 234,80 €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-10.72%37 492
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-9.00%21 552
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-9.39%9 025
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-23.62%8 455
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-76.12%1 582
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-38.16%309
