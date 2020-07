Natural disasters caused losses of $68 billion worldwide in the first half of 2020, largely on account of severe thunderstorms in North America, Munich Re AG said Thursday. "Munich Re: North American Thunderstorms Drove $68 Bln Loss in 1H," at 1014 GMT, incorrectly said Munich Re had a $68 billion loss in the first half of 2020. The figure represents losses caused by natural disasters in the first half in the world, not for the company.