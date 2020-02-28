Log in
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
News 
News

Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Higher claims hit Munich Re's quarterly net profit

02/28/2020 | 02:33am EST
The logo of reinsurance company Munich Re Group

Munich Re said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 9% amid major losses from natural catastrophes and other claims, but the German reinsurer expressed confidence of meeting its 2020 profit target.

Executives had warned last year that the company was facing big claims for typhoons and fires in the fourth quarter.

Typhoons Hagibis and Faxai, which struck Japan last year and were the worst storms there in decades, caused damages of 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion) for the Munich-based company.

Shares were down 7% in early trade in Frankfurt.

Munich Re's combined ratio in its property and casualty division - a key measure of profitability - was 112.5% in the fourth quarter, worse than the 105.1% a year earlier.

Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

Profit in the quarter declined to 217 million euros, down from 238 million euros a year earlier.

The company's full-year net profit of 2.707 billion euros came in lower than analysts' estimate of 2.920 billion euros, while exceeding the company's profit target of 2.5 billion euros.

Munich Re is "confident" of reaching its profit target of 2.8 billion euros for 2020, Chief Executive Officer Joachim Wenning said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 50 916 M
EBIT 2019 4 187 M
Net income 2019 2 821 M
Debt 2019 292 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 34 511 M
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 254,25  €
Last Close Price 244,60  €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-7.00%37 879
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG-2.26%22 290
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-1.30%10 682
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-3.89%7 918
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-16.51%7 103
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-7.00%466
