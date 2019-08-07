Log in
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Munich Re 2Q Profit Rose; Backs 2019 View

08/07/2019 | 02:04am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Munich Re AG (MUV2.XE) said Wednesday that net profit rose 36% in the second quarter and it backed its 2019 outlook.

The German reinsurance company said net profit amounted to 993 million euros ($1.11 billion) in the second quarter, up from EUR724 million a year ago.

Last month, Munich Re said it expected to report profit of roughly EUR1 billion in the second quarter, citing factors such as low major-loss expenditure and high reserve releases for basic losses in reinsurance from prior years.

Gross premiums written rose 5.5% to EUR11.8 billion, compared with EUR11.2 billion the prior-year quarter.

"We are delighted to have generated our highest quarterly result in four years," Chief Executive Joachim Wenning said. "Munich Re is both strategically and financially on track."

Munich Re backed its outlook for 2019 and 2020, saying it still expects to target net profit of EUR2.5 billion for 2019 and EUR2.8 billion for 2020.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

ChangeLast1st jan.
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -1.36% 210.85 Delayed Quote.10.65%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -1.27% 210 Delayed Quote.10.21%
