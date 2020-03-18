Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:05am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Munich Re doesn't expect the coronavirus pandemic to have a material impact on its results for this year but said that, should the virus continue to spread, the effects could be stronger.

"From today's perspective, Munich Re does not expect the consequences of the coronavirus to have any overall material effect on the annual result," the German reinsurer said in its annual report published Wednesday. "However, the more this virus spreads, the greater the impact could be on Munich Re."

In the unlikely scenario of the pandemic becoming a one-in-200-year event, the company said it might face up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in life and health insurance claims. This would be similar in scope to the effects of a medium-sized natural disaster in property and casualty reinsurance.

Such an extreme scenario would also lead to losses in the medium-to-high triple-digit-million euro range in property-casualty reinsurance, mostly related to the insurance of major events.

"Munich Re does not currently anticipate a global recession in the financial markets," it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
06:05aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact From ..
DJ
03:02aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Solvency II disclosure 2019
PU
03/17Insurers get until 2023 to implement new accounting rule
RE
03/16MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/12Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
RE
03/11MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/09MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
03/02MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/28EUROPE : European stocks shed $1.5 trillion as virus fears spur week-long sellin..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 52 694 M
EBIT 2020 4 345 M
Net income 2020 2 889 M
Debt 2020 292 M
Yield 2020 6,58%
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 21 871 M
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 252,97  €
Last Close Price 156,10  €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-40.65%24 021
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG-35.58%14 702
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-34.04%8 082
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-30.30%6 343
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-77.28%1 645
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-28.54%358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group