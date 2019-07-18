Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Munich Re Sees 2Q Profit of About EUR1 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

By Max Bernhard

Munich Re AG (MUV2.XE) said Thursday that it expects to report a second-quarter profit of about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion), citing low major-loss expenditure and high reserve releases for basic losses in reinsurance from prior years.

"Due to the usual uncertainty concerning developments in major losses and the capital markets during the rest of the year, the target for the 2019 consolidated result remains unchanged at EUR2.5 billion," the German reinsurance company said.

Munich Re is scheduled to report final second-quarter results on August 7.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG 0.04% 223.15 Delayed Quote.17.06%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -0.09% 223 Delayed Quote.17.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
12:30pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re generates a high result in Q2 2019
PU
12:30pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re generates a high result in Q2#nbsp#2019
PU
12:17pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Sees 2Q Profit of About EUR1 Billion
DJ
12:08pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re says expects 1 billion euros of net pro..
RE
11:50aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : High result for Q2/2019
EQ
07/17MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/12MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/08MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/05MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/04MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 50 256 M
EBIT 2019 4 207 M
Net income 2019 2 614 M
Debt 2019 1 500 M
Yield 2019 4,34%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 32 139 M
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 216,20  €
Last Close Price 222,90  €
Spread / Highest target 8,57%
Spread / Average Target -3,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Ron Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG17.13%36 074
SWISS RE AG - ADR6.46%29 407
SWISS RE7.41%29 407
HANNOVER RUECK SE (ADR)18.53%19 506
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG21.84%19 506
EVEREST RE GROUP17.23%10 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About