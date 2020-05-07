Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Munich Re first-quarter profit falls 65% with high losses due to coronavirus outbreak

Log in
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

05/07/2020 | 01:59am EDT
The logo of reinsurance company Munich Re Group is seen next to the entrance of their headquarters in Munich

Munich Re on Thursday said profit fell 65% in the first quarter as it faced losses of around 800 million euros ($863.28 million) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The German reinsurer, which joins a raft of insurers warning about clouds hanging over its business prospects, had already warned that it would not meet its profit target this year.

It said that it was retracting two other profit targets and now "faces a significantly higher risk of all its target figures not being attained".

Profit in the quarter declined to 221 million euros, down from the 633 million euros posted a year earlier.

Event cancellations and postponements made up the bulk of the 800 million euros in coronavirus-related losses, it said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)

