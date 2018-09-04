Log in
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG (MUV2)
Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Ratings agencies say reinsurance rates to rise by less than 5 pct in 2019

09/04/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Reinsurance rates are likely to see at most a modest uptick next year due to strong competition in the market, ratings agencies S&P Global, Fitch and Moody's said on Tuesday.

Reinsurers such as Swiss Re, Munich Re and the Lloyd's of London [SOLYD.UL] market help insurers share the risks of disasters such as hurricanes in return for part of the premium.

But these rates will rise less than 5 percent in 2019, S&P Global Director David Masters told a news briefing.

"There is still too much capacity as far as pricing conditions are concerned, we think the (pricing) momentum is fading out," he said.

Moody's analysts said they expected rates to remain "largely flat", with possible changes within a range of minus 2.5 percent to plus 2.5 percent.

After a record year of $135 billion in insurance losses from natural catastrophes in 2017, some market participants had predicted a sharp rise in reinsurance premiums in 2018 that failed to materialise.

Rises have been lower than expected this year due to strong competition in the sector from hedge funds and other alternative providers that have entered the sector, putting pressure on profits.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Maiya Keidan and Simon Jessop; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG -0.40% 185.85 Delayed Quote.3.21%
SWISS RE -0.34% 88.1 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 49 002 M
EBIT 2018 3 915 M
Net income 2018 2 550 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,91%
P/E ratio 2018 10,91
P/E ratio 2019 10,07
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 27 896 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 203 €
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Ron Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG3.21%32 381
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG13.92%16 728
EVEREST RE GROUP0.80%9 112
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.5.87%5 353
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA81.98%4 471
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED1.35%2 456
