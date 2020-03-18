Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Solvency II disclosure 2019

03/18/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Solvency II disclosure 2019

18 March 2020

Image: Klaus Ohlenschläger / dpa Picture Alliance

Solvency II disclosure 2019 - Group

Sound capitalisation -

High economic earnings overcompensating SCR increase

245%

6

20

-18

-3

-

250%-13

237%

31.12.2018

Opening

Operating

Market

Other

Change

31.12.2019

Capital

31.12.2019

after capital

adjustments1

impact

variances

incl. tax2

in eligibility

before capital

management 4

after capital

management

restrictions3

management

management

Economic earnings €7.4bn

EOF

36.0bn

0.5

5.9

2.8

-1.3

-

43.9bn

-2.4

41.5bn

SCR

14.7bn

-0.1

1.1

2.2

-0.3

-

17.5bn

-

17.5bn

SII capital generation

0.7

4.8

0.6

-1.0

-

€5.1bn

-2.4

€2.7bn

1 Opening adjustments incl. volatility adjustment at selected entities, M&A, model changes. 2 Operating impact and market variances pre-tax.

2

3 Change in non-available own fund items. 4 Foreseeable dividend for 2019 (€1.4bn), foreseeable share buy-back in 2020/21 (€1.0bn).

Solvency II disclosure 2019 - Group

Comments on EOF and SCR roll-forward Munich Re Group 2019

EOF €41.5bn - Increase of €5.5bn; thereof economic earnings €7.4bn

  • Opening adjustments (€0.5bn)include effects from volatility adjustment and model changes at ERGO.
  • Operating impact (€5.9bn)includes €1.8bn of expected excess return on in-force business based on "real-world" assumptions and benefits from positive operating variances across all business units. Reserve releases for prior years in P-C Reinsurance compensate for adverse major loss experience affecting new business contribution.
    Aggregate positive experience variances at L/H Reinsurance offset negative impact from review of assumptions in Australia. ERGO operating variances are very positive, including positive claims experience, cost reduction and increased surplus funds.
  • Market variances (€2.8bn)reflect positive economic earnings contribution above expected excess return based on "real-world" assumptions. Favourable credit and equity markets, weaker euro and positive contribution from real estate and infrastructure investments exceed negative impact from lower interest rates and inflation.
  • Other, including tax(-€1.3bn)mainly consists of taxes on positive operating impact and market variances,which are presented pre-tax. Taxes are above expectation in line with positive operating and market variance
  • Capital management(-€2.4bn)includes foreseeable dividend of €1.4bn for 2019 to be paid out in 2020 and €1.0bn share buy-back programme 2020/21.

SCR €17.5bn -

Opening adjustments(-€0.1bn):Volatility adjustment and various minor model changes

Increase of €2.8bn

Operating impact (€1.1bn):Mainly business growth and lower interest rates

Market variances (€2.2bn): Declining interest rates

Other incl. taxes(-€0.2bn):Risk mitigating effect of taxes on operating and market impact, and other items

Outlook 2020

Economic earnings >€2.8bnbased on the assumption of stable environment and capital markets, normal major

losses and unchanged modelling parameters

3

Solvency II disclosure 2019 - Group

Breakdown of SCR and EOF

SCR by risk category

Group

RI

ERGO

Div.

€bn

2018

2019

Delta

2019

2019

2019

Property-casualty

7.6

8.8

+1.2

8.8

0.4

-0.4

Life and Health

5.3

6.4

+1.1

5.5

1.2

-0.4

Market

9.2

10.1

+0.9

6.3

6.0

-2.2

Credit

3.2

4.2

+1.0

2.5

1.9

-0.2

Operational risk

1.1

1.1

+0.0

0.7

0.6

-0.2

Other1

0.7

0.7

+0.0

0.4

0.2

Simple sum

27.0

31.2

+4.2

24.2

10.3

-3.3

Diversification

-9.9

-10.7

-0.8

-8.8

-1.2

Tax

-2.4

-3.0

-0.5

-2.8

-0.8

Total SCR

14.7

17.5

+2.8

12.6

8.3

-3.4

EOF by tiering

41.5bn

36.0bn

0.2%

10%

Tier 3

11% 1%

Tier 2

Tier 12

88%

90%

2018 2019

1

Capital requirements for associated insurance undertakings and other financial sectors, e.g. institutions for occupational retirement provisions.

4

2

99.97% unrestricted, 0.03% hybrid capital.

Solvency II disclosure 2019 - Group

Profit and loss attribution -

Positive operating impact across all business units

2019

Reinsurance

Reinsurance

ERGO

ERGO

ERGO

Munich Re

€bn

L/H

P-C

L/H Germany

P-C Germany

International

Group

Operating impact

1.9

1.5

1.8

0.3

0.5

5.9

New business contribution

1.3

-1.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.8

Expected inforce contribution

0.6

1.2

0.4

0.1

0.1

2.4

Operating variances in-force business

0.1

1.7

1.5

0.2

0.1

3.5

Debt costs

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

-0.2

Other, including holding costs

-0.1

-0.1

-0.2

-0.2

0.0

-0.5

Market variances

1.2

2.3

-0.3

0.2

-0.5

2.8

Other, including tax

-0.4

0.0

-0.5

-0.3

-0.1

-1.3

Other, non-operating and non-market changes

0.2

0.3

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

0.2

Tax

-0.6

-0.3

-0.4

-0.2

0.0

-1.5

Economic earnings

2.7

3.8

0.9

0.2

-0.2

7.4

5

Solvency II disclosure 2019 - Group

Munich Re (Group) - Economic earnings

€bn

2019

2018

Operating impact

Operating impact

New business contribution Expected in-force contribution Operating variances inforce business

Debt costs

Other, including holding costs

Market variances

5.9 3.2

0.8 0.1

2.4 2.0

3.5 1.6

-0.2-0.2

-0.5-0.4

2.8 -0.2

  • New business contribution improved throughout the Group
  • Positive operating variancesin-force business in all business units

New business contribution

  • Strong new business in L/H Reinsurance, even exceeding highprevious-year amount
  • P-CReinsurance impacted by above-average major losses and structurally by prudency margin; improved vs. prior year
  • Positive new business contribution at ERGO, higher than 2018

Operating variances inforce business

Other, including tax

-1.3

-1.1

Other, non-operating and non-market changes

0.2

-0.5

Tax

-1.5

-0.6

Economic earnings

7.4

1.9

  • In L/H Reinsurance positive experience variances in major markets overcompensate negative impact from review of assumptions in Australia
  • High reserve releases for basic losses inP-C Reinsurance
  • At ERGO, overall net effect of all operating variances substantially improved compared to previous year's effects

6

Solvency II disclosure 2019 - Reinsurance Life and Health

Reinsurance Life and Health - Economic earnings

€bn

Operating impact

New business contribution Expected in-force contribution Operating variances inforce business

Debt costs

2019 2018

1.9 1.3

1.3 1.1

0.6 0.6

0.1 -0.3

-0.10.0

Operating impact

  • Exceptionally strong new business contribution
  • Expectedin-force contribution on previous year's level
  • Slightly positive operating variancesin-force business

New business contribution

  • New business exceeding expectations, even higher than last year's already very strong level

Other, including holding costs

Market variances

-0.1

0.0

Ongoing very strong contribution from North America and Asia

1.2

0.3

Financially-motivated reinsurance: again a successful year

Significant contributions also from other large transactions

Other, including tax

-0.4

-0.5

Other, non-operating and non-market changes

0.2

-0.1

Operating variances inforce business

Positive experience variances

Tax

-0.6

-0.5

Negative impact from review of assumptions in Australia

Economic earnings

2.7

1.0

7

Solvency II disclosure 2019 - Reinsurance Property-casualty

Reinsurance Property-Casualty - Economic earnings

€bn

Operating impact

New business contribution

Expected in-force contribution Operating variances inforce business

Debt costs

Other, including holding costs

Market variances

Other, including tax

Other, non-operating and non-market changes

Tax

Economic earnings

2019

2018

Operating impact

1.5

1.2

Favourable development overall

-1.2

-1.5

New business contribution

1.2

1.1

Increase compared to previous year mainly driven by rate

1.7

1.8

increases and better quality of growing portfolio

New business contribution in 2019 negatively impacted by

-0.1

-0.1

Outliers above expectation relating to new business,

-0.1

-0.1

due to high nat cat losses especially in Japan

Prudency margin (approx. -€0.8bn; 4% of NEP) on the

2.3

0.2

level of 2018 due to continued reserving discipline along

0.0

0.0

with top-line growth

0.30.0Operating variances in-force business

-0.3

0.0

High reserve releases in 2019 overall, mainly for basic losses

3.8 1.4

8

Solvency II disclosure 2019 - ERGO

ERGO - Economic earnings

€bn

2019

2018

Operating impact

2.5

0.7

New business contribution

0.7

0.5

Expected in-force contribution

0.5

0.4

Operating variances inforce business

1.7

0.1

Debt costs

-0.1

-0.1

Other, including holding costs

-0.4

-0.3

Market variances

-0.7

-0.7

Other, including tax

-0.9

-0.6

Other, non-operating and non-market changes

-0.3

-0.4

Tax

-0.6

-0.1

Economic earnings

1.0

-0.5

Operating impact

  • Overall favourable development compared to 2018

New business contribution

  • Profitable new business inP-C Germany and International
  • Increased new business contribution in German health business

Operating variances inforce business

  • Strong portfolio performance in L/H andP-C Germany
  • Improved claims and cost assumptions for German health business

Market variances

  • Negative market variances resulting from a further decrease inrisk-free interest rates, partially compensated for by equity and real estate gains

9

Disclaimer

Munich Re Group - Münchener Rück AG published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:01:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 52 694 M
EBIT 2020 4 345 M
Net income 2020 2 889 M
Debt 2020 292 M
Yield 2020 6,58%
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 21 871 M
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-40.65%24 021
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG-35.58%14 467
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-34.04%7 453
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-30.30%6 032
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-74.33%1 634
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-28.54%323
