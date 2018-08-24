Log in
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG (MUV2)
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/24/2018 | 01:05pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.08.2018 / 13:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Sale of shares instead of purchase

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
186.00 EUR 93000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
186.0000 EUR 93000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Munich Stock Exchange
MIC: XMUN


24.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44385  24.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 49 333 M
EBIT 2018 3 903 M
Net income 2018 2 523 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,97%
P/E ratio 2018 10,80
P/E ratio 2019 9,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 27 567 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 204 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Ron Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG1.99%31 876
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG10.49%16 007
EVEREST RE GROUP-0.53%9 000
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.4.25%5 298
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA74.51%4 578
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.88%2 253
