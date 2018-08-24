Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Jörg
|Last name(s):
|Schneider
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Sale of shares instead of purchase
a) Name
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0008430026
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|186.00 EUR
|93000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|186.0000 EUR
|93000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Munich Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XMUN
24.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
