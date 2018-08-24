Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.08.2018 / 13:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jörg Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Sale of shares instead of purchase

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI

529900MUF4C20K50JS49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 186.00 EUR 93000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 186.0000 EUR 93000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Munich Stock Exchange MIC: XMUN

