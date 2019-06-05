Log in
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG

(MUV2)
  Report  
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
06/05/2019 | 03:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2019 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Jeworrek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
216.00 EUR 148608.00 EUR
215.90 EUR 67144.90 EUR
216.00 EUR 202608.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
215.9839 EUR 418360.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51561  05.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
