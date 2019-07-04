|
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/04/2019 | 10:05am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.07.2019 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Thomas
|Last name(s):
|Blunck
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0008430026
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|227.80 EUR
|144880.80 EUR
|227.70 EUR
|82882.80 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|227.7636 EUR
|227763.6000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|
|Königinstraße 107
|
|80802 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|
|
