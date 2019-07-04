Log in
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
07/04/2019 | 10:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.07.2019 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Blunck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
227.80 EUR 144880.80 EUR
227.70 EUR 82882.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
227.7636 EUR 227763.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52435  04.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
