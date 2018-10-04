Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG (MUV2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

04.10.2018 / 13:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

WKN 843002
ISIN DE0008430026

Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The Board of Management of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re') resolved on 15 March 2018 that up to 11 million Munich Re shares (ISIN DE0008430026) will be acquired for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of EUR 1 billion via the stock exchange in the period between 26 April 2018 and, at the latest, the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2019.

The Board of Management is thus availing itself of the authorisation to buy back shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2018.

The buy-back for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of EUR 1 billion shall be carried out in several tranches. A second tranche with a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to EUR 520,000,000 will be carried out in the period between 5 October 2018 and 6 February 2019 at the latest at the conditions stated below.

The buy-back will be carried out in accordance with Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the rules of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: Regulation (EU) 2016/1052), with the exception of Article 2 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buy-back may be carried out on behalf of and for the account of Munich Re using one or more independent banks. The banks are obliged to carry out the acquisition of Munich Re shares in keeping with the above-mentioned rules and to comply with the provisions of the Annual General Meeting authorisation of 25 April 2018.

The banks will make their decisions regarding the timing of share acquisitions independently of and without influence by Munich Re, according to Article 4 para. 2 b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Munich Re will thus not exercise control over the banks' decisions in this respect. The Board of Management may stop the share buy-back programme and - subject to the insider trading rules of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 - resume it at any time.

In particular, the banks are obliged to observe the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the conditions of this share buy-back programme.

The own shares acquired may be used for all legally admissible purposes authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2018.

The transactions will be published according to Regulation (EU) 2016/1052; Munich Re will provide regular information on the progress of the share buy-back programme at www.munichre.com.

Munich, 4 October 2018

The Board of Management


04.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

730249  04.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730249&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
01:20pMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/21MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
09/21MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
09/21MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Res HSB joins LoRa Alliance in push for Io..
AQ
09/20ILLUSTRATED CATASTROPHES : A Collection of Catastrophes
AQ
09/18MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : 670-mph hyperloop from Ohio to Chicago moves clos..
AQ
09/18MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Hyperloop institutes certification guidelines
AQ
09/18MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Move Forwar..
AQ
09/18MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Hyperloop concept gets first regulations, safety ..
AQ
09/18MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Hyperloop TT creates first draft of core safety r..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Muenchener Rueckver Ges' (MURGF) CEO Joachim Wenning on Q2 2018 Results - Ear.. 
08/10Muenchener Rueckver Ges 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Muenchener Rueckver Ges reports Q2 results 
07/12SCOR : An Under-Followed Reinsurance Company Yielding 5.2% 
06/08ADMIRAL : 5.9% Yield Is Attractive For Income Investors 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 49 002 M
EBIT 2018 3 976 M
Net income 2018 2 548 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,81%
P/E ratio 2018 11,12
P/E ratio 2019 10,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 28 502 M
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 204 €
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Ron Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG5.45%32 708
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG16.30%16 884
EVEREST RE GROUP2.12%9 232
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.10.92%5 609
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA98.64%5 201
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.28%2 503
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.