Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

02/08/2019 | 05:45am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

08.02.2019 / 11:43
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 February 2019 until and including 06 February 2019, a number of 10,769 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.

Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
06.02.2019 10,769 199.0283

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and including 06 February 2019 amounts to 3,971,465 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 08 February 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München The Board of Management


08.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

774029  08.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
