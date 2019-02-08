DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
08.02.2019 / 11:43
Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 06 February 2019 until and including 06 February
2019, a number of 10,769 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 07 June 2018, the Company
disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average price (EUR)
|06.02.2019
|10,769
|199.0283
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and
including 06 February 2019 amounts to 3,971,465 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the
website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).
Munich, 08 February 2019
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management
