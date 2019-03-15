Log in
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

03/15/2019 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

15.03.2019 / 15:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 March 2019 until and including 14 March 2019, a number of 267,344 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.

Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
06.03.2019 28,019 209.4697
07.03.2019 70,418 208.3756
08.03.2019 19,516 208.1642
11.03.2019 26,588 208.6463
12.03.2019 94,228 208.5164
13.03.2019 0 0
14.03.2019 28,575 210.7208

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and including 14 March 2019 amounts to 4,777,524 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 15 March 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München The Board of Management


15.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788123  15.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
