Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting

15.03.2019



15.03.2019 / 15:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 March 2019 until and including 14 March 2019, a number of 267,344 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.

Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR) 06.03.2019 28,019 209.4697 07.03.2019 70,418 208.3756 08.03.2019 19,516 208.1642 11.03.2019 26,588 208.6463 12.03.2019 94,228 208.5164 13.03.2019 0 0 14.03.2019 28,575 210.7208

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and including 14 March 2019 amounts to 4,777,524 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 15 March 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München The Board of Management