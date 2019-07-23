Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 12 July 2019 until and including 22 July 2019, a number of 12,746 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR) 12.07.2019 4,822 221.7965 15.07.2019 1,090 222.7778 16.07.2019 785 223.4589 17.07.2019 842 223.6447 18.07.2019 2,568 222.8235 19.07.2019 0 22.07.2019 2,639 222.8061

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 22 July 2019 amounts to 413,944 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 23 July 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management