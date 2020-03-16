Log in
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

03/16/2020 | 02:25am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 25th Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

16.03.2020 / 07:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 25th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 09 March 2020 until and including 09 March 2020, a number of 102,980 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date Number of Shares Average price (?)
09.03.2020 102,980 220.8901
 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 09 March 2020 amounts to 4,218,930 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 16 March 2020

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management


16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

997807  16.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=997807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group