MULBERRY GROUP PLC    MUL   GB0006094303

MULBERRY GROUP PLC

(MUL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/25 11:35:04 am
263 GBp   -99.02%
02:10aMULBERRY : Acquisition of minority interest
PU
07/17MULBERRY : Posting of Annual Report
PU
06/19MULBERRY : Britain's Mulberry hurt by House of Fraser collapse
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mulberry : Acquisition of minority interest

07/26/2019 | 02:10am EDT

Mulberry Group plc

Acquisition of minority interest in Mulberry (Korea) Co, Ltd ('Mulberry Korea')

Mulberry Group plc (the 'Group' or 'Mulberry'), the British luxury brand, announces the acquisition on 24 July 2019 of the minority interest in the share capital of Mulberry Korea, the Group's business in South Korea (the 'Acquisition'). Following the Acquisition, the Group owns 100% of Mulberry Korea.

HIGHLIGHTS

· The Group has acquired 40% of the share capital of Mulberry Korea previously held by its local partner, SHK Holdings Limited ('SHK')

· Mulberry Korea is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group

· Additional investment made in Mulberry Korea is £1.3 million

· Together with its initial investment of £3.1 million made during August 2018, this brings the Group's total investment in Mulberry Korea to £4.4 million

· The Acquisition is in line with the Group's international development strategy

THIERRY ANDRETTA, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED:

'Over the last eighteen months, we have recruited a new management team and taken day to day control of the business in South Korea, an important market for luxury goods where the Mulberry brand has significant growth potential. We would like to thank our longstanding partner, SHK, for its invaluable contribution in developing Mulberry in South Korea, our second biggest retail market globally. Taking full ownership of our business marks an exciting development in advancing our international omni-channel and digital strategy.'

FOR FURTHER DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT:

Headland - Lindsay Dunford / Emma Ruttle

020 3435 7487

Mulberry Investor Relations- Allegra Perry

020 7605 6795

GCA Altium (NOMAD) - Sam Fuller / Tim Richardson

020 7484 4040

Barclays- Nicola Tennent / Stuart Muress

020 3134 9801

Disclaimer

Mulberry Group plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:09:02 UTC
NameTitle
Thierry Patrick Andretta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Godfrey Pawle Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Neil James Ritchie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Christopher Roberts Non-Executive Director
Steven H. Grapstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULBERRY GROUP PLC-11.30%195
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE45.68%211 272
VF CORPORATION25.23%35 482
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.57.23%24 910
UNDER ARMOUR54.73%11 599
MONCLER34.88%10 944
