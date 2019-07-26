Mulberry : Acquisition of minority interest

Mulberry Group plc
Acquisition of minority interest in Mulberry (Korea) Co, Ltd ('Mulberry Korea')
Mulberry Group plc (the 'Group' or 'Mulberry'), the British luxury brand, announces the acquisition on 24 July 2019 of the minority interest in the share capital of Mulberry Korea, the Group's business in South Korea (the 'Acquisition'). Following the Acquisition, the Group owns 100% of Mulberry Korea.
HIGHLIGHTS
· The Group has acquired 40% of the share capital of Mulberry Korea previously held by its local partner, SHK Holdings Limited ('SHK')
· Mulberry Korea is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group
· Additional investment made in Mulberry Korea is £1.3 million
· Together with its initial investment of £3.1 million made during August 2018, this brings the Group's total investment in Mulberry Korea to £4.4 million
· The Acquisition is in line with the Group's international development strategy
THIERRY ANDRETTA, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED:
'Over the last eighteen months, we have recruited a new management team and taken day to day control of the business in South Korea, an important market for luxury goods where the Mulberry brand has significant growth potential. We would like to thank our longstanding partner, SHK, for its invaluable contribution in developing Mulberry in South Korea, our second biggest retail market globally. Taking full ownership of our business marks an exciting development in advancing our international omni-channel and digital strategy.'
FOR FURTHER DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT:
|
Headland - Lindsay Dunford / Emma Ruttle
|
020 3435 7487
|
Mulberry Investor Relations- Allegra Perry
|
020 7605 6795
|
GCA Altium (NOMAD) - Sam Fuller / Tim Richardson
|
020 7484 4040
|
Barclays- Nicola Tennent / Stuart Muress
|
020 3134 9801
