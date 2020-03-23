Mulberry : Director Dealing

20 March 2020

Mulberry Group plc

('Mulberry' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

On 20 March 2020, the Company was notified by Thierry Andretta, Chief Executive of the Company, that on 18 March 2020 he had acquired 3,000 ordinary shares in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 118 pence per Ordinary Share.

in addition to these Ordinary Shares, which represent 0.005 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Shares, Thierry Andretta holds option over 650,415 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact: Mulberry Charles Anderson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7605 6793 Headland (Public Relations) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3435 7487 Lucy Legh / Emma Ruttle GCA Altium Limited (NOMAD) Tim Richardson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7484 4040

The Company publicly discloses the following notification pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations: