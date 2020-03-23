Mulberry : Director Dealing

20 March 2020
Mulberry Group plc
('Mulberry' or the 'Company')
Director Dealing
On 20 March 2020, the Company was notified by Thierry Andretta, Chief Executive of the Company, that on 18 March 2020 he had acquired 3,000 ordinary shares in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 118 pence per Ordinary Share.
in addition to these Ordinary Shares, which represent 0.005 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Shares, Thierry Andretta holds option over 650,415 Ordinary Shares.
The Company publicly discloses the following notification pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Thierry Andretta
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive and PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mulberry Group plc
b)
LEI
549300GK3GNI5UVT4L61
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
GB0006094303
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
118p
3,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated Price(s)
Aggregated Volume(s)
118p
3,000
e)
Date of the transaction
18 March 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
