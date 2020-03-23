Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mulberry Group plc    MUL   GB0006094303

MULBERRY GROUP PLC

(MUL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:45:28 pm
141 GBp   +10.37%
03:27aMULBERRY : Director Dealing
PU
03/17MULBERRY : Johnny Coca to leave Mulberry
PU
02/07MULBERRY : Holding(s) in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mulberry : Director Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:27am EDT

20 March 2020

Mulberry Group plc

('Mulberry' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

On 20 March 2020, the Company was notified by Thierry Andretta, Chief Executive of the Company, that on 18 March 2020 he had acquired 3,000 ordinary shares in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 118 pence per Ordinary Share.

in addition to these Ordinary Shares, which represent 0.005 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Shares, Thierry Andretta holds option over 650,415 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Mulberry

Charles Anderson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7605 6793

Headland (Public Relations)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3435 7487

Lucy Legh / Emma Ruttle

GCA Altium Limited (NOMAD)

Tim Richardson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7484 4040

The Company publicly discloses the following notification pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thierry Andretta

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive and PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mulberry Group plc

b)

LEI

549300GK3GNI5UVT4L61

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

GB0006094303

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

118p

3,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Price(s)

Aggregated Volume(s)

118p

3,000

e)

Date of the transaction

18 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Mulberry Group plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MULBERRY GROUP PLC
03:27aMULBERRY : Director Dealing
PU
03/17MULBERRY : Johnny Coca to leave Mulberry
PU
02/07MULBERRY : Holding(s) in Company
PU
02/03SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Frasers buys Mulberry stake in upmarket move
RE
2019MULBERRY : Grant of Options
PU
2019MULBERRY : losses widen as UK market deteriorates
RE
2019MULBERRY GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019MULBERRY : Appointment of Group Finance Director
PU
2019MULBERRY : Acquisition of minority interest
PU
2019MULBERRY : Posting of Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 83,8 M
Chart MULBERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mulberry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULBERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,41  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Patrick Andretta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Godfrey Pawle Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Francis Anderson Group Finance Director & Director
Andrew Christopher Roberts Non-Executive Director
Steven H. Grapstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULBERRY GROUP PLC-53.33%98
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-24.92%167 633
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-28.77%21 500
VF CORPORATION-47.04%20 833
MONCLER S.P.A.-32.57%7 914
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED5.07%5 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group