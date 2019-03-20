Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Mullen Group Ltd    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD

(MTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/20 02:08:43 pm
12.66 CAD   -0.16%
02:14pMullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
GL
02/27MULLEN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

OKOTOKS, Alberta, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:MTL)  The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on March 31, 2019.  The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2019.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses.  The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada   T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f1b6ba2-1c40-4352-a20f-94bb839dc679

 

Mullen-group-Ltd-RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MULLEN GROUP LTD
02:14pMullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
GL
02/27MULLEN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
GL
02/06Mullen Group Ltd. Reports 2018 Financial Results and Announces 2019 Business ..
GL
02/01MULLEN GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
01/30MULLEN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/23MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
01/22Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
GL
01/16MULLEN GROUP LTD. : 2018 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call an..
AQ
2018MULLEN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 307 M
EBIT 2019 104 M
Net income 2019 64,4 M
Debt 2019 444 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,42
P/E ratio 2020 16,54
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 1 329 M
Chart MULLEN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Mullen Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULLEN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murray K. Mullen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norman L. Shupe Vice President-Operations
P. Stephen Clark Chief Financial Officer
Gregory B. Bay Lead Independent Director
Stephen H. Lockwood Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULLEN GROUP LTD3.85%996
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED26.80%4 815
SUBSEA 731.64%4 250
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING24.29%3 998
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY16.86%2 931
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC24.25%1 807
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.