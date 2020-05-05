Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Mullen Group Ltd.    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD.

(MTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mullen Group Ltd. : Announces Election of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

OKOTOKS, AB, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX:MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation's Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated March 11, 2020, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 4, 2020.

By resolution passed via ballot, the following six nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Stephen H. Lockwood

77,125,075

93.62%

5,256,482

6.38%

Christine McGinley

79,879,252

96.96%

2,502,305

3.04%

David E. Mullen

79,819,308

96.89%

2,562,249

3.11%

Murray K. Mullen

76,640,939

93.03%

5,740,618

6.97%

Philip J. Scherman

79,890,556

96.98%

2,491,001

3.02%

Sonia Tibbatts

77,494,352

94.07%

4,887,205

5.93%

"Today Mullen Group is losing a good board member as Mr. Greg Bay has reached maximum tenure. Mr. Bay joined the Mullen Group Board of Directors in 2005 and has dutifully served the Corporation over the past 15 years. He has been a valuable board member and we will miss his guidance and insight. We take this opportunity to thank Greg for his years of service," said Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses.  The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada   T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-election-of-directors-301053373.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MULLEN GROUP LTD.
04:32pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Election of Directors
PR
04/24MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Reports First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
04/22MULLEN : Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows econ..
AQ
04/22MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Reports First Quarter Financial Results
PR
04/01MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and 2020 Fi..
PR
03/30MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/23MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
03/23MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Responds to COVID-19
AQ
03/20MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Responds to COVID-19
AQ
03/04MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group