Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Mullen Group Ltd.    MTL   CA6252841045

MULLEN GROUP LTD.

(MTL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/02 04:00:00 pm
8.16 CAD   -1.81%
04:20pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : - Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
09/27MULLEN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mullen Group Ltd. : - Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

OKOTOKS, AB, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX:MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2019 Third Quarter earnings results at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date:

October 24, 2019



Time:

12:00 p.m. ET



Conference Call Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)


416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)



Webcast:

www.mullen-group.com

 

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, November 7, 2019, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 3654 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses.  The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd---third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300930081.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MULLEN GROUP LTD.
04:20pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : - Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
09/27MULLEN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
08/29MULLEN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
07/30MULLEN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/24MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AQ
07/22MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
07/22MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
07/04MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Acquisitions of Trucking/Logistics Companies Based..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group