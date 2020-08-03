Multi Chem : Half Yearly Results 0 08/03/2020 | 07:22am EDT Send by mail :

Multi-Chem Limited (Incorporated in Singapore. Registration Number: 198500318Z) Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Group 6 months ended 30-06-2020 30-06-2019 Change $'000 $'000 % Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit Other items of income Interest income

Other income Other items of expense Selling and distribution costs

Administrative and other expenses

Reversal of allowance on third party trade receivables

Finance costs Profit before income tax Income tax expense Profit for the financial period Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of the parent during the financial period (expressed in cents per share) Basic Diluted 226,047 198,937 14 (192,655) (168,511) 14 33,392 30,426 10 369 264 40 2,470 2,982 (17) (13,918) (14,095) (1) (11,259) (12,581) (11) 79 425 (81) (189) (391) (52) 10,944 7,030 56 (2,582) (2,202) 17 8,362 4,828 73 7,320 3,984 84 1,042 844 23 8,362 4,828 73 8.12 cents 4.42 cents 8.12 cents 4.42 cents Multi-Chem Limited, Page 2 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Group 6 months ended 30-06-2020 30-06-2019 Change $'000 $'000 % Profit for the financial period 8,362 4,828 73 Other comprehensive income for the financial period Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency differences on translation of foreign operations 2,464 (581) (524) Fair value change in financial asset, at FVOCI (117) - 100 Other comprehensive income for the financial period, net of tax 2,347 (581) (504) Total comprehensive income for the financial period 10,709 4,247 152 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 9,263 3,481 166 Non-controlling interests 1,446 766 89 10,709 4,247 152 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 3 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT The profit before income tax is arrived at after (charging)/crediting: Group 6 months ended 30-06-2020 30-06-2019 Change $'000 $'000 % Other gains 2,202 800 175 Interest income 369 264 40 Interest expense (189) (391) (52) Amortisation of club memberships (5) (12) (58) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (743) (975) (24) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (667) (492) 36 Reversal of allowance on third party trade receivables 79 425 (81) Bad third party trade receivables written off (13) (6) 117 Allowance made for inventory obsolescence (1,362) (656) 108 Inventories written off (52) (28) 86 Foreign exchange gain, net 149 570 (74) Gain on disposals of plant and equipment 58 1,094 (95) Plant and equipment written off - (11) (100) Reversal of impairment loss of plant and equipment - 460 (100) Fair value change in financial asset, at FVPL 61 58 5 Fair value change in derivative financial instruments (32) - 100 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 4 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group 30-06-202031-12-2019 $'000 $'000 Company 30-06-202031-12-2019 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10,210 10,169 1,186 1,443 Investment properties - - 2,442 2,469 Investments in subsidiaries - - 9,892 9,892 Club memberships 760 568 374 374 Right-of-use assets 2,802 3,424 140 163 Deferred tax assets 3,185 3,223 - - Financial asset, at FVOCI 325 - - - Financial asset, at FVPL 4,553 4,333 4,553 4,333 Trade receivables 3,930 3,941 - - Prepayment 342 384 342 384 26,107 26,042 18,929 19,058 Current assets Inventories 37,223 39,664 368 341 Trade and other receivables 113,936 134,564 31,065 31,721 Prepayments 1,017 1,549 137 119 Current income tax recoverable 4,244 4,539 - - Fixed deposits 41,770 25,005 6,313 8,987 Cash and bank balances 35,934 34,569 2,470 275 234,124 239,890 40,353 41,443 Less: Current liabilities Trade and other payables 105,768 103,684 2,392 2,686 Contract liabilities 12,102 14,299 - - Lease liabilities 983 1,145 38 38 Bank borrowings 6,359 22,895 5,413 8,627 Current income tax payable 3,482 2,621 180 - Derivative financial instruments 32 - - - 128,726 144,644 8,023 11,351 Net current assets 105,398 95,246 32,330 30,092 Less: Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities 3,135 2,903 - - Lease liabilities 1,986 2,365 88 107 Bank borrowings 193 410 193 410 Provision for post-employee benefits 497 479 - - Deferred tax liabilities 527 673 2 2 6,338 6,830 283 519 125,167 114,458 50,976 48,631 Equity Share capital 37,288 37,288 37,288 37,288 Foreign currency translation reserve/(account) 647 (1,413) - - Other reserves 2,414 2,531 - - Retained earnings 72,529 65,209 13,688 11,343 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 112,878 103,615 50,976 48,631 Non-controlling interests 12,289 10,843 - - Total equity 125,167 114,458 50,976 48,631 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 5 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 6 months ended 30-06-2020 30-06-2019 $'000 $'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before income tax 10,944 7,030 Adjustments for: - Reversal of allowance on third party trade receivables (79) (425) - Allowance made for inventory obsolescence 1,362 656 - Amortisation of club memberships 5 12 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 743 975 - Depreciation of right-of-use assets 667 492 - Bad third party trade receivables written off 13 6 - Fair value change in financial asset, at FVPL (61) (58) - Fair value change in derivative financial instruments 32 - - Gain on disposals of plant and equipment (58) (1,094) - Reversal of impairment loss of plant and equipment - (460) - Interest expense 189 391 - Interest income (369) (264) - Inventories written off 52 28 - Plant and equipment written off - 11 - Unrealised foreign exchange gain (725) (336) Operating cash flows before working capital changes 12,715 6,964 Working capital changes: - Inventories 2,030 (12,011) - Trade and other receivables 27,172 21,947 - Prepayments 610 457 - Trade and other payables and contract liabilities (5,026) 1,829 Cash generated from operations 37,501 19,186 Interest received 369 264 Income tax paid (1,593) (3,085) Net cash generated from operating activities 36,277 16,365 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 6 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment Purchase of club membership Purchase of financial assets, at FVOCI Purchase of plant and equipment Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities FINANCING ACTIVITIES Fixed deposits pledged Proceeds from bank borrowings Repayments of bank borrowings Repayments of lease liabilities Interest paid Dividends paid to owners of the parent Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders Net cash used in financing activities Net change in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period (Note 1) Note 1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period comprise of: Cash and cash equivalents as per Statement of Financial Position Less: Fixed deposits pledged with banks 6 months ended 30-06-202030-06-2019 $'000 $'000 146 2,321 (190) - (442) - (659)

(1,193) 1,662 2,832 (526) 6,742 13,022 (24,022) (27,914) (410) (391) (2,973)

(57)

(15,209) (19,249) 19,875 (1,222) 50,532 50,400 929(358) 71,336 48,820 77,704 55,843 (6,368) (7,023) 71,336 48,820 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 7 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Premium Foreign on currency acquisition Equity translation of non- attributable to Non- Share (account) contolling Fair value Statutory Retained owners of the controlling Total Group capital /reserve interests reserve reserve earnings parent interests equity $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 January 2020 37,288 (1,413) (123) - 2,654 65,209 103,615 10,843 114,458 Profit for the financial period - - - - - 7,320 7,320 1,042 8,362 Other comprehensive income for the financial period Foreign currency differences on translation of foreign operations - 2,060 - - - - 2,060 404 2,464 Fair value change in financial asset, at FVOCI - - - (117) - - (117) - (117) Total comprehensive income for the financial period - 2,060 - (117) - 7,320 9,263 1,446 10,709 Balance at 30 June 2020 37,288 647 (123) (117) 2,654 72,529 112,878 12,289 125,167 Balance at 1 January 2019 Profit for the financial period Other comprehensive income for the financial period Foreign currency differences on translation of foreign operations Total comprehensive income for the financial period Distributions to the owners of the parent Dividends Total transactions with the owners of the parent Transactions with non-controlling shareholders Dividends paid by a subsidiary Total transactions with non-controlling shareholders Balance at 30 June 2019 37,288 (465) (123) - 3,622 59,415 99,737 9,137 108,874 - - - - - 3,984 3,984 844 4,828 - (503) - - - - (503) (78) (581) - (503) - - - 3,984 3,481 766 4,247 - - - - - (2,973) (2,973) - (2,973) - - - - - (2,973) (2,973) - (2,973) - - - - - - - (57) (57) - - - - - - - (57) (57) 37,288 (968) (123) - 3,622 60,426 100,245 9,846 110,091 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 8 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued) Company Share capital Retained earnings Total equity $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 January 2020 37,288 11,343 48,631 Profit for the financial period - 2,345 2,345 Total comprehensive income for the financial period - 2,345 2,345 Balance at 30 June 2020 37,288 13,688 50,976 Balance at 1 January 2019 37,288 20,935 58,223 Profit for the financial period - 78 78 Total comprehensive income for the financial period - 78 78 Transaction with the owners Dividends paid - (2,973) (2,973) Total transactions with the owners - (2,973) (2,973) Balance at 30 June 2019 37,288 18,040 55,328 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 9 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 A review of the financial performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:- any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonable or cyclical factors; and any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on. REVENUE For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("1H2020"), the Group achieved revenue of $226.0m, a year-on- year increase of 13.6% or $27.1m, compared to revenue of $198.9m achieved for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("1H2019"). For 1H2020, the IT Division accounted for 99.5% of the Group's revenue, while the PCB Division accounted for the remaining 0.5% of the Group's revenue. IT Division The IT Distribution business achieved revenue of $225.0m in 1H2020, an increase of 13.9% or $27.4m, from $197.6m in 1H2019. The increase in revenue for 1H2020 was mainly due to the increase in customer demands arising from the push in and increased reliance on digital technologies during COVID-19 pandemic. PCB Division Revenue in this Division decreased by 21.2% or $276,000, from $1.3m in 1H2019 to $1.0m in 1H2020. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to lower customer demands and reduction of manufacturing capacity of the Group resulting from disposal of the remaining 2 laser machines in Singapore during 1H2020. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 10 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 PROFIT BEFORE TAX ("PBT") The Group registered a PBT of $10.9m in 1H2020, as compared to $7.0m in 1H2019. The increase in PBT was mainly due to the following: - An increase in gross profit of $3.0m. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to the increase in revenue; An increase in other gains of $1.4m from $800,000 in 1H2019 to $2.2m in 1H 2020, mainly due to Job Support Scheme payout received from the government during COVID-19 pandemic; Severance payment of $1.1m to employees in 1H2019 due to cessation of operation in a China subsidiary. There was no such payment made in 1H2020; A decrease in travelling and entertainment expenses by $514,000 in 1H2020 as compared to 1H2019, mainly due to escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak into a global pandemic; A decrease in depreciation of property, plant and equipment of $232,000 from $975,000 in 1H2019 to $743,000 in 1H2020 mainly due to depreciation charged on 22 mechanical drilling machines and 16 laser drilling machines before disposal in 1H2019; and A decrease in finance costs of $202,000 from $391,000 in 1H2019 to $189,000 in 1H2020, mainly due to lower bank borrowing drawdown in 1H2020. The increase in PBT was however pared by the following: A decrease in gain on disposal of plant and equipment of $1.0m from $1.1m in 1H2019 to $58,000 in 1H2020, mainly due to disposal of 22 mechanical drilling machines and 16 laser drilling machines in China during 1H2019; An increase in allowance for inventory obsolescence of $706,000 from $656,00 in 1H2019 to $1.4m in 1H2020 based on the review of inventory obsolescence performed as at 30 June 2020; A decrease in net foreign exchange gain of $421,000 from $570,000 in 1H2019 to $149,000 in 1H2020, mainly due to appreciation of United States dollar against Singapore dollar, net of foreign exchange loss due to depreciation of United States dollar against most of the local currencies in 1H2020. Excluding net foreign exchange differences, the Group reported a PBT of $10.8m in 1H2020, compared to a PBT of $6.5m in 1H2019; A decrease in reversal of allowance on third party trade receivables of $346,000 from $425,000 in 1H2019 to $79,000 in 1H2020, based on the impairment review performed in 1H2020 in accordance to SFRS(I) 9; Multi-Chem Limited, Page 11 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 PROFIT BEFORE TAX ("PBT") (Continued) An increase in depreciation of right-of-use assets of $175,000 from $492,000 in 1H2019 to $667,000 in 1H2020, mainly due to new long-term leases entered during 2H2019; and A reversal of impairment loss of plant and equipment of $460,000 in 1H2019 and there is no such reversal in 1H2020. PROFIT AFTER TAX ("PAT") In 1H2020, the Group achieved PAT of $8.4m as compared to $4.8 in 1H2019, mainly due to the increase in PBT, offset by the increase in tax expenses. The increase in tax expenses from $2.2m in 1H2019 to $2.5m in 1H2020 was mainly due to higher profit attained in 1H2020. Income tax expenses comprised mainly current income tax, deferred tax and withholding tax expenses of the Group. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 12 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION REVIEW Presented below is a review of material changes in the key statements of financial position items as at 30 June 2020 compared to 31 December 2019. Property, plant and equipment increased by $41,000 at the Group level mainly due to purchases of plant and equipment, net of depreciation charge and disposal of plant and equipment in 1H2020. At the Company level, property, plant and equipment decreased from $1.4m to $1.2m due to disposal of plant and equipment and depreciation charge of plant and equipment in 1H2020. Right-of-use assets decreased by $622,000 at the Group level mainly due to depreciation charge, net of new long-term leases capitalized in 1H2020. At Company level, right-of-use assets decreased by $23,000 due to depreciation charge in 1H2020. Club membership at the Group level increased by $192,000 from $568,000 to $760,000 mainly due to purchase of club membership, net of amortisation charge in 1H2020. Club membership in the Company level remained unchanged. Financial asset, at FVOCI refers to financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income and the Group has elected to classify equity investments, which are not accounted for as subsidiary, associate or jointly controlled entity, as financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income. This increased by $325,000 at the Group level due to new investment in listed equity instrument, net of fair value change in 1H2020. There was no financial asset, at FVOCI at the Company level. Financial asset, at FVPL refers to financial asset at fair value through profit or loss. The Group and the Company classifies the investment in life insurance plan as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and this increased by $220,000 at both the Group and the Company level due to currency revaluation gain and fair value gain in 1H2020. Cash and cash equivalents at the Group level increased by $18.1m from $59.6m to $77.7m. The increase was mainly due to collection from trade and other receivables and proceeds from bank borrowings, net of repayment of bank borrowings. At the Company level, cash and cash equivalents decreased from $9.3m to $8.8m mainly due to repayment of bank borrowings, net of repayment from a subsidiary. Trade and other receivables of the Group decreased by $20.6m from $138.5m to $117.9m, mainly due to collection received from customers in 1H2020. At the Company level, trade and other receivables decreased by $656,000 from $31.7m to $31.1m, mainly due to repayment from a subsidiary. Inventories at the Group level decreased by $2.5m from $39.7m to $37.2m mainly due to decrease in IT inventories. Inventories at Company level remain relatively unchanged. Prepayments at the Group level decreased by $574,000 from $1.9m to $1.3m mainly due to realisation of expenses in 1H2020. Prepayments at Company level remain relatively unchanged. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 13 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION REVIEW (Continued) Trade and other payables increased by $2.1m from $103.7m to $105.8m at the Group level mainly due to increased purchases corresponding with the increase in revenue in 1H2020. At the Company level, trade and other payables decreased from $2.7m to $2.4m mainly due to accrued operating expenses paid in 1H2020. Contract liabilities decreased by $2.0m from $17.2m to $15.2m at the Group level mainly due to decrease in advance billings and rebate to customers, net of increase in deferred revenue. There was no contract liability at the Company level. Current income tax payable increased at both Group and Company level mainly due to higher taxable profits and deferment of corporate income tax payment due in 1H2020 to 2H2020 in Government's effort to ease the cash flow needs for companies in Singapore. Bank borrowings decreased at both Group and Company level mainly due to repayments made to the financial institutions. Lease liabilities decreased by $541,000 and $19,000 at the Group and Company level respectively mainly due to repayments made, net of new long term leases capitalised in 1H2020. Foreign currency translation reserve of $647,000 in comparison to foreign currency translation account $1.4m at the Group level mainly due to appreciation of United States dollar and Chinese renminbi against Singapore dollar. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 14 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 CASH FLOW ANALYSIS Net cash of $36.3m was generated from operating activities in 1H2020, as compared to net cash of $16.4m generated in 1H2019. This was mainly due to higher profit before income tax attained, increase in collection from customers, decrease in inventories owing to higher inventory turnover in 1H2020, net of payments made to suppliers. Net cash of $1.2m was used in investing activities in 1H2020, as compared to $1.7m generated from investing activities in 1H2019. The change was mainly due to purchase of plant and equipment of $707,000, purchase of financial assets, at FVOCI of $442,000 and purchase of club membership $190,000, net of proceeds from disposals of plant and equipment of $146,000 in 1H2020, as compared to proceeds from disposals of plant and equipment of $2.3m, net of purchase of plant and equipment of $659,000 in 1H2019. Net cash of $15.2m was used in financing activities in 1H2020 as compared to $19.2m used in 1H2019. This was mainly due to repayment of bank borrowings of $24.0m, repayment of lease liabilities of $572,000, net of proceeds from bank borrowings of $6.7m and lift in fixed deposits pledged of $2.8m in 1H2020, as compared to repayment of bank borrowings of $27.9m, fixed deposits pledged of $526,000, repayment of lease liabilities of $410,000 and dividend paid of $3.0m, net of proceeds from bank borrowings of $13.0m in 1H2019. There was no dividend paid in 1H2020 due to Annual General Meeting held on 26 June 2020 and dividend was paid in 2H2020. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $71.3m as at 30 June 2020, up from $48.8m as at 30 June 2019. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 15 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 A commentary at the date of the announcement of the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next twelve months. IT The IT business through Singapore and the regional offices achieved a year-on-year revenue growth of 13.9% in 1H2020 over the corresponding period in year 2019. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in customer demands arising from the push in and increased reliance on digital technologies during COVID-19 pandemic. The Group is monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and will continue to be vigilant during this challenging time. The Group has a focused strategy of selling and promoting only the best-of-breed IT products. Among the products the Group currently carries are industry-leading IT products from Carbon Black, Check Point, CyberArk, McAfee, Imperva, Proofpoint, Riverbed, RSA, Solarwinds, Symantec (a division of Broadcom) and Trend Micro. To promote technical competency internally and to train its partners, the Group is able to provide certified IT training through the Education Services Division of M.Tech Products Pte Ltd, which is authorised to conduct training for Allot, Check Point and Symantec (a division of Broadcom) courses. This business is complementary to the core IT distribution business and is expected to bring about more awareness and technical knowledge through the courses conducted. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's IT business had a presence in 29 cities in 15 countries in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. M.Tech offices in countries that are already mature in operations are expected to contribute more to the Group's performance. The near term outlook in the IT business is dependent on events such as those political or economic in nature and such events could affect business in certain markets. With the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing trade tensions between the US and China, the global economic outlook remains uncertain which in turn will affect the Group's business. However, IT is still a critical requirement in businesses and security will continue to remain an integral part of the IT infrastructure. This should augur well for the Group's business. For growth, the Group will focus on its best-of-breed products and will continue to look out for opportunities for regional expansion. The Group will also be selective of the products we carry so as to be able to do the best for the principals that the M.Tech companies represent. The Group will also promote the M.Tech brand name and intends to work closely with key partners to further promote the products. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 16 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 PCB Revenue in PCB division dropped by 21.2% in 1H2020 over the corresponding period in year 2019. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to lower customer demands and reduction of manufacturing capacity of the Group resulting from disposal of the remaining 2 laser machines in Singapore during 1H2020. With the reduction in the number of machines, contribution from PCB business is expected to be further reduced. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 7 mechanical drilling machines. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 17 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Risk Factors The Group's primary business risk is in its IT business. In the area of IT business, the Group is subject to risk of reliance on a few key vendors, with respect to their channel strategies, as well as product roadmap. The Group is also exposed to the risks of product obsolescence with respect to the hardware carried. To mitigate such risk, the Group has taken steps to align with the leading names in the IT arena. The Group monitors its inventories on a quarterly basis and will make allowances where necessary. The Group is also exposed to foreign exchange risks as we transact with our suppliers, vendors and customers in Singapore dollar, US dollar, Chinese renminbi, Australian dollar, Thailand baht, Malaysian ringgit, Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Hong Kong dollar, Philippines peso, and to a lesser extent, Euro, Korean won, Japanese yen, Vietnam dong, New Zealand dollar, British Pound and Sri Lankan rupee. The Group may, from time to time, enter into borrowing and foreign currency arrangements to reduce its foreign currency exposure. With any volatility in the US dollar, the Group expects to be exposed to a higher foreign exchange risk against some of the local currencies we collect from the customers. The Group is also exposed to the political, legal and economic climates of the country in which the Group is operating. Economic and political conditions are still key factors in determining the level of IT spending. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 18 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results The actual results for 1H2020 were largely in line with the prospect commentary disclosed to the shareholders on 14 February 2020. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 19 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF GROUP'S BORROWINGS AND DEBT SECURITIES Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand As at 30 Jun 2020 As at 31 Dec 2019 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 5,413 946 8,627 14,268 Amount repayable after one year As at 30 Jun 2020 As at 31 Dec 2019 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 193 - 410 - Additional information and details of any collateral The secured borrowings are secured on the Group's investment in life insurance plan and fixed deposits placed with the financial institutions. 2. SHARE CAPITAL Total share Issued shares Share capital capital Group '000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 Jan 2020 and 30 Jun 2020 90,095 37,288 37,288 Balance at 1 Jan 2019 and 30 Jun 2019 90,095 37,288 37,288 A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or issue of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on.

Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited financial statements have been applied.

The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current reporting period compared with the audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. In addition, the Group also adopted various revisions to Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)"), which became effective during the period. The said adoption has no significant impact to the financial statements of the Group. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 20 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 5. If there are any changes in accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change. The Group has early adopted the Amendment to FRS 116 Covid-19-Related Concessions for the financial period beginning 1 January 2020. As a practical expedient, the Group has elected not to assess whether a rent concession that meets the conditions below is a lease modification: the change in lease payments results in revised consideration for the lease that is substantially the same as, or less than, the consideration for the lease immediately preceding the change;

any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due on or before 30 June 2021 (for example, a rent concession would meet this condition if it results in reduced lease payments on or before 30 June 2021 and increased lease payments that extended beyond 30 June 2021); and

there is no substantive change to other terms and conditions of the lease. The Group has accounted for the change in lease payments resulting from the rent concession in the same way it would account for the change applying FRS 116 if the change were not a lease modification. Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.

The figures presented in the announcement have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditor's report (including any qualification of emphasis of a matter).

Not applicable. 7A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion:- Updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue. Confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed. This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern. Not applicable. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 21 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 8. Earnings per ordinary share of the Group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends. Group 6 months ended Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent during the financial period (expressed in cents per share) 30-Jun-2020 30-Jun-2019 (i) Based on weighted average number of shares 8.12 cents 4.42 cents - Weighted average number of shares ('000) 90,095 90,095 (ii) On fully diluted basis 8.12 cents 4.42 cents - Adjusted weighted average number of shares ('000) 90,095 90,095 9. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on issued share capital of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year. Group Company 30-Jun-2020 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2020 31-Dec-2019 Net asset value per share based on existing issued share capital as at the 125.29 cents 115.01 cents 56.58 cents 53.98 cents respective period The net asset value per ordinary share at the end of the current period and the immediately preceding financial year have been calculated based on 90,095,000 ordinary shares. 10. DIVIDEND Current Financial Period Reported On

No dividend has been declared/recommended for the financial period ended 30 June 2020 as the Board of Directors would like to invest the profits earned into further growth of the Group. Dividend for financial period ended 30 June 2019 No dividend was declared/recommended for the financial period ended 30 June 2019. Multi-Chem Limited, Page 22 of 23 Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions. If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.

There is no general mandate from shareholders for IPTs obtained. Confirmation that the issuer has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1).

The Company confirmed that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officer under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Foo Suan Sai Chief Executive Officer 3 August 2020 Negative assurance confirmation on interim financial results under SGX Listing Rule 705(5) of the Listing Manual We, Foo Suan Sai and Han Juat Hoon, being two Directors of Multi-Chem Limited (the "Company"), do hereby confirm on behalf of the Directors of the Company that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Company which may render the financial results for the first half year ended 30 June 2020 to be false or misleading in any material aspects. On behalf of the Board of Directors Foo Suan Sai Han Juat Hoon Chief Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer Singapore, 3 August 2020 Singapore, 3 August 2020 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 23 of 23 Attachments Original document

