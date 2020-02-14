Multi Chem : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

MULTI-CHEM LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 198500318Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to shareholders' approval to the proposed final and special dividends at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 3 June 2020 for preparation of dividend warrants to a final tax exempt (one-tier) and special tax exempt (one-tier) dividends of 4.4 cents per Ordinary Share and 2.2 cents per Ordinary Share respectively for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Proposed Final and Special Dividends").

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, 112 Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902 by 5.00 p.m. on 2 June 2020 ("Record Date") will be registered to determine Members' entitlements to the Proposed Final and Special Dividends. Members whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be entitled to the Proposed Final and Special Dividends.

The Proposed Final and Special Dividends, if approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, will be paid on 10 June 2020.

By Order of the Board

Han Juat Hoon

Director

14 February 2020