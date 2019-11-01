Multi Chem : Third Quarter Results

Multi-Chem Limited (Incorporated in Singapore. Registration Number: 198500318Z) Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019

Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Group 3 months ended 9 months ended 30/9/2019 30/9/2018 Change 30/9/2019 30/9/2018 Change $'000 $'000 % $'000 $'000 % Revenue 123,086 106,211 16 322,023 319,009 1 Cost of sales (105,679) (91,408) 16 (274,190) (273,762) 0 Gross profit 17,407 14,803 18 47,833 45,247 6 Other items of income - Interest income 133 84 58 397 481 (17) - Other income (314) 285 (210) 2,668 858 211 Other items of expense - Selling and distribution costs (6,948) (5,853) 19 (21,043) (19,544) 8 - Administrative and other expenses (5,733) (6,906) (17) (18,314) (19,024) (4) - Loss allowance on third party trade receivables (490) (494) (1) (65) (313) (79) - Finance costs (263) (91) 189 (654) (305) 114 Profit before income tax 3,792 1,828 107 10,822 7,400 46 Income tax expense (1,092) (163) 570 (3,294) (3,538) (7) Profit for the financial period 2,700 1,665 62 7,528 3,862 95 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,150 1,211 78 6,134 2,986 105 Non-controlling interests 550 454 21 1,394 876 59 2,700 1,665 62 7,528 3,862 95 Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of the parent during the financial period (expressed in cents per share) Basic 2.39 cents 1.34 cents 6.81 cents 3.31 cents Diluted 2.39 cents 1.34 cents 6.81 cents 3.31 cents Multi-Chem Limited, Page 2 of 21

Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Group 3 months ended 9 months ended 30/9/2019 30/9/2018 Change 30/9/2019 30/9/2018 Change $'000 $'000 % $'000 $'000 % Profit for the financial period 2,700 1,665 62 7,528 3,862 95 Other comprehensive income for the financial period Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency differences on translation of foreign operations 745 (1,661) (145) 164 (735) (122) Other comprehensive income for the financial period, net of tax 745 (1,661) (145) 164 (735) (122) Total comprehensive income for the financial period 3,445 4 86,025 7,692 3,127 146 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,709 (373) (826) 6,190 2,163 186 Non-controlling interests 736 377 95 1,502 964 56 3,445 4 86,025 7,692 3,127 146 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 3 of 21

Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT The profit before income tax is arrived at after (charging)/crediting: Group 3 months ended 9 months ended 30/9/2019 30/9/2018 Change 30/9/2019 30/9/2018 Change $'000 $'000 % $'000 $'000 % Other gains 158 259 (39) 958 730 31 Interest income 133 84 58 397 481 (17) Interest expense (263) (91) 189 (654) (305) 114 Amortisation of club memeberships (4) (6) (33) (16) (18) (11) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (293) (335) (13) (1,268) (1,535) (17) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (282) - 100 (774) - 100 Allowance made for third party trade receivables (490) (494) (1) (65) (313) (79) Bad third party trade receivables written off (23) - 100 (29) - 100 Allowance made for inventory obsolescence (776) (688) 13 (1,432) (1,432) - Inventories written off (8) (1) 700 (36) (6) 500 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (479) (1,681) (72) 91 (3,024) (103) Loss on disposal of club membership (56) - 100 (56) - 100 (Loss)/Gain on disposal of plant and equipment (42) (2) 2,000 1,052 36 2,822 Plant and equipment written off (4) - 100 (15) (1) 1,400 Reversal of impairment loss of plant and equipment - - - 460 - 100 Fair value change in financial asset, at FVPL 47 28 68 105 85 24 Fair value change in derivative financial instrument 2 - 100 2 7 (71) Multi-Chem Limited, Page 4 of 21

Multi-Chem Limited Registration No. 198500318Z Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group Company 30/9/2019 31/12/2018 30/9/2019 31/12/2018 Non-current assets $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Property, plant and equipment 10,250 12,451 1,472 2,299 Right-of-use assets 3,015 - 78 - Investment properties - - 2,483 2,525 Investments in subsidiaries - - 18,826 21,201 Club memberships 388 498 186 186 Deferred tax assets 2,888 2,607 - - Financial asset, at FVPL 4,416 4,260 4,416 4,260 Trade receivables 2,760 1,504 - - Prepayment 405 468 405 468 24,122 21,788 27,866 30,939 Current assets Inventories 40,830 31,310 337 305 Trade and other receivables 124,349 118,715 26,322 33,652 Prepayments 808 1,503 147 122 Current income tax recoverable 4,283 2,839 - - Fixed Deposits 6,102 19,024 6,055 6,134 Cash and cash equivalents 45,331 37,562 3,237 374 221,703 210,953 36,098 40,587 Less: Current liabilities Trade and other payables 96,774 85,984 2,277 2,059 Contract liabilities 10,658 12,086 - 8 Lease liabilities 984 - 41 - Bank borrowings 15,449 19,558 5,829 10,353 Current income tax payable 1,832 1,696 64 14 Derivative financial instruments - 2 - - 125,697 119,326 8,211 12,434 Net current assets 96,006 91,627 27,887 28,153 Less: Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities 3,005 2,841 - - Lease liabilities 2,127 - 37 - Bank borrowings 535 869 535 869 Provision for post-employee benefits 353 349 - - Deferred tax liabilities 572 482 - - 6,592 4,541 572 869 113,536 108,874 55,181 58,223 Equity Share capital 37,288 37,288 37,288 37,288 Foreign currency translation account (409) (465) - - Other reserves 3,499 3,499 - - Retained earnings 62,576 59,415 17,893 20,935 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 102,954 99,737 55,181 58,223 Non-controlling interests 10,582 9,137 - - Total equity 113,536 108,874 55,181 58,223 Multi-Chem Limited, Page 5 of 21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.