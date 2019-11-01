|
Multi Chem : Third Quarter Results
11/01/2019 | 05:58am EDT
Multi-Chem Limited
(Incorporated in Singapore. Registration Number: 198500318Z)
Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019
Multi-Chem Limited
Registration No. 198500318Z
Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
Group
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
9 months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30/9/2019
|
30/9/2018
|
Change
|
30/9/2019
|
30/9/2018
|
Change
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
Revenue
|
123,086
|
106,211
|
16
|
322,023
|
319,009
|
1
|
Cost of sales
|
(105,679)
|
(91,408)
|
16
|
(274,190)
|
(273,762)
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
17,407
|
14,803
|
18
|
47,833
|
45,247
|
6
|
Other items of income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Interest income
|
133
|
84
|
58
|
397
|
481
|
(17)
|
- Other income
|
(314)
|
285
|
(210)
|
2,668
|
858
|
211
|
Other items of expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Selling and distribution costs
|
(6,948)
|
(5,853)
|
19
|
(21,043)
|
(19,544)
|
8
|
- Administrative and other expenses
|
(5,733)
|
(6,906)
|
(17)
|
(18,314)
|
(19,024)
|
(4)
|
- Loss allowance on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
third party trade receivables
|
(490)
|
(494)
|
(1)
|
(65)
|
(313)
|
(79)
|
- Finance costs
|
(263)
|
(91)
|
189
|
|
(654)
|
(305)
|
114
|
Profit before income tax
|
3,792
|
1,828
|
107
|
10,822
|
7,400
|
46
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,092)
|
(163)
|
570
|
|
(3,294)
|
(3,538)
|
(7)
|
Profit for the financial period
|
2,700
|
1,665
|
62
|
7,528
|
3,862
|
95
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
2,150
|
1,211
|
78
|
6,134
|
2,986
|
105
|
Non-controlling interests
|
550
|
454
|
21
|
|
1,394
|
876
|
59
|
|
2,700
|
1,665
|
62
|
7,528
|
3,862
|
95
|
Earnings per share for profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the parent during the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(expressed in cents per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
2.39 cents
|
1.34 cents
|
|
|
6.81 cents
|
3.31 cents
|
|
Diluted
|
2.39 cents
|
1.34 cents
|
|
|
6.81 cents
|
3.31 cents
|
Multi-Chem Limited
Registration No. 198500318Z
Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
9 months ended
|
|
|
30/9/2019
|
30/9/2018
|
Change
|
30/9/2019
|
30/9/2018
|
Change
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
Profit for the financial period
|
2,700
|
1,665
|
62
|
7,528
|
3,862
|
95
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the financial period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on translation of foreign operations
|
745
|
(1,661)
|
(145)
|
|
164
|
(735)
|
(122)
|
Other comprehensive income for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial period, net of tax
|
745
|
(1,661)
|
(145)
|
164
|
(735)
|
(122)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the financial period
|
3,445
|
4
|
86,025
|
7,692
|
3,127
|
146
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
2,709
|
(373)
|
(826)
|
6,190
|
2,163
|
186
|
Non-controlling interests
|
736
|
377
|
95
|
|
1,502
|
964
|
56
|
|
3,445
|
4
|
86,025
|
7,692
|
3,127
|
146
Multi-Chem Limited
Registration No. 198500318Z
Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
The profit before income tax is arrived at after (charging)/crediting:
|
Group
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
9 months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30/9/2019
|
30/9/2018
|
Change
|
30/9/2019
|
30/9/2018
|
Change
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
Other gains
|
158
|
259
|
(39)
|
958
|
730
|
31
|
Interest income
|
133
|
84
|
58
|
397
|
481
|
(17)
|
Interest expense
|
(263)
|
(91)
|
189
|
(654)
|
(305)
|
114
|
Amortisation of club memeberships
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(33)
|
(16)
|
(18)
|
(11)
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
(293)
|
(335)
|
(13)
|
(1,268)
|
(1,535)
|
(17)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(282)
|
-
|
100
|
(774)
|
-
|
100
|
Allowance made for third party trade receivables
|
(490)
|
(494)
|
(1)
|
(65)
|
(313)
|
(79)
|
Bad third party trade receivables written off
|
(23)
|
-
|
100
|
(29)
|
-
|
100
|
Allowance made for inventory obsolescence
|
(776)
|
(688)
|
13
|
(1,432)
|
(1,432)
|
-
|
Inventories written off
|
(8)
|
(1)
|
700
|
(36)
|
(6)
|
500
|
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net
|
(479)
|
(1,681)
|
(72)
|
91
|
(3,024)
|
(103)
|
Loss on disposal of club membership
|
(56)
|
-
|
100
|
(56)
|
-
|
100
|
(Loss)/Gain on disposal of plant and equipment
|
(42)
|
(2)
|
2,000
|
1,052
|
36
|
2,822
|
Plant and equipment written off
|
(4)
|
-
|
100
|
(15)
|
(1)
|
1,400
|
Reversal of impairment loss of plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
460
|
-
|
100
|
Fair value change in financial asset, at FVPL
|
47
|
28
|
68
|
105
|
85
|
24
|
Fair value change in derivative financial instrument
|
2
|
-
|
100
|
2
|
7
|
(71)
Multi-Chem Limited
Registration No. 198500318Z
Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30/9/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
30/9/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Non-current assets
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
10,250
|
12,451
|
1,472
|
2,299
|
Right-of-use assets
|
3,015
|
-
|
78
|
-
|
Investment properties
|
-
|
-
|
2,483
|
2,525
|
Investments in subsidiaries
|
-
|
-
|
18,826
|
21,201
|
Club memberships
|
388
|
498
|
186
|
186
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,888
|
2,607
|
-
|
-
|
Financial asset, at FVPL
|
4,416
|
4,260
|
4,416
|
4,260
|
Trade receivables
|
2,760
|
1,504
|
-
|
-
|
Prepayment
|
405
|
468
|
|
405
|
468
|
|
24,122
|
21,788
|
27,866
|
30,939
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
40,830
|
31,310
|
337
|
305
|
Trade and other receivables
|
124,349
|
118,715
|
26,322
|
33,652
|
Prepayments
|
808
|
1,503
|
147
|
122
|
Current income tax recoverable
|
4,283
|
2,839
|
-
|
-
|
Fixed Deposits
|
6,102
|
19,024
|
6,055
|
6,134
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
45,331
|
37,562
|
|
3,237
|
374
|
|
221,703
|
210,953
|
36,098
|
40,587
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
96,774
|
85,984
|
2,277
|
2,059
|
Contract liabilities
|
10,658
|
12,086
|
-
|
8
|
Lease liabilities
|
984
|
-
|
41
|
-
|
Bank borrowings
|
15,449
|
19,558
|
5,829
|
10,353
|
Current income tax payable
|
1,832
|
1,696
|
64
|
14
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
-
|
2
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
125,697
|
119,326
|
|
8,211
|
12,434
|
Net current assets
|
96,006
|
91,627
|
27,887
|
28,153
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
3,005
|
2,841
|
-
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
2,127
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
Bank borrowings
|
535
|
869
|
535
|
869
|
Provision for post-employee benefits
|
353
|
349
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
572
|
482
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
6,592
|
4,541
|
|
572
|
869
|
|
113,536
|
108,874
|
55,181
|
58,223
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
37,288
|
37,288
|
37,288
|
37,288
|
Foreign currency translation account
|
(409)
|
(465)
|
-
|
-
|
Other reserves
|
3,499
|
3,499
|
-
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
62,576
|
59,415
|
17,893
|
20,935
|
Equity attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the parent
|
102,954
|
99,737
|
55,181
|
58,223
|
Non-controlling interests
|
10,582
|
9,137
|
|
-
|
-
|
Total equity
|
113,536
|
108,874
|
55,181
|
58,223
