Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Multi-Chem Limited    MCHE   SG1BA2000002

MULTI-CHEM LIMITED

(MCHE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multi Chem : Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:58am EDT

Multi-Chem Limited

(Incorporated in Singapore. Registration Number: 198500318Z)

Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019

Multi-Chem Limited

Registration No. 198500318Z

Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Group

3 months ended

9 months ended

30/9/2019

30/9/2018

Change

30/9/2019

30/9/2018

Change

$'000

$'000

%

$'000

$'000

%

Revenue

123,086

106,211

16

322,023

319,009

1

Cost of sales

(105,679)

(91,408)

16

(274,190)

(273,762)

0

Gross profit

17,407

14,803

18

47,833

45,247

6

Other items of income

- Interest income

133

84

58

397

481

(17)

- Other income

(314)

285

(210)

2,668

858

211

Other items of expense

- Selling and distribution costs

(6,948)

(5,853)

19

(21,043)

(19,544)

8

- Administrative and other expenses

(5,733)

(6,906)

(17)

(18,314)

(19,024)

(4)

- Loss allowance on

third party trade receivables

(490)

(494)

(1)

(65)

(313)

(79)

- Finance costs

(263)

(91)

189

(654)

(305)

114

Profit before income tax

3,792

1,828

107

10,822

7,400

46

Income tax expense

(1,092)

(163)

570

(3,294)

(3,538)

(7)

Profit for the financial period

2,700

1,665

62

7,528

3,862

95

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

2,150

1,211

78

6,134

2,986

105

Non-controlling interests

550

454

21

1,394

876

59

2,700

1,665

62

7,528

3,862

95

Earnings per share for profit attributable to

owners of the parent during the financial

period

(expressed in cents per share)

Basic

2.39 cents

1.34 cents

6.81 cents

3.31 cents

Diluted

2.39 cents

1.34 cents

6.81 cents

3.31 cents

Multi-Chem Limited, Page 2 of 21

Multi-Chem Limited

Registration No. 198500318Z

Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

3 months ended

9 months ended

30/9/2019

30/9/2018

Change

30/9/2019

30/9/2018

Change

$'000

$'000

%

$'000

$'000

%

Profit for the financial period

2,700

1,665

62

7,528

3,862

95

Other comprehensive income

for the financial period

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Foreign currency differences

on translation of foreign operations

745

(1,661)

(145)

164

(735)

(122)

Other comprehensive income for the

financial period, net of tax

745

(1,661)

(145)

164

(735)

(122)

Total comprehensive income

for the financial period

3,445

4

86,025

7,692

3,127

146

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

2,709

(373)

(826)

6,190

2,163

186

Non-controlling interests

736

377

95

1,502

964

56

3,445

4

86,025

7,692

3,127

146

Multi-Chem Limited, Page 3 of 21

Multi-Chem Limited

Registration No. 198500318Z

Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

The profit before income tax is arrived at after (charging)/crediting:

Group

3 months ended

9 months ended

30/9/2019

30/9/2018

Change

30/9/2019

30/9/2018

Change

$'000

$'000

%

$'000

$'000

%

Other gains

158

259

(39)

958

730

31

Interest income

133

84

58

397

481

(17)

Interest expense

(263)

(91)

189

(654)

(305)

114

Amortisation of club memeberships

(4)

(6)

(33)

(16)

(18)

(11)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(293)

(335)

(13)

(1,268)

(1,535)

(17)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(282)

-

100

(774)

-

100

Allowance made for third party trade receivables

(490)

(494)

(1)

(65)

(313)

(79)

Bad third party trade receivables written off

(23)

-

100

(29)

-

100

Allowance made for inventory obsolescence

(776)

(688)

13

(1,432)

(1,432)

-

Inventories written off

(8)

(1)

700

(36)

(6)

500

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net

(479)

(1,681)

(72)

91

(3,024)

(103)

Loss on disposal of club membership

(56)

-

100

(56)

-

100

(Loss)/Gain on disposal of plant and equipment

(42)

(2)

2,000

1,052

36

2,822

Plant and equipment written off

(4)

-

100

(15)

(1)

1,400

Reversal of impairment loss of plant and equipment

-

-

-

460

-

100

Fair value change in financial asset, at FVPL

47

28

68

105

85

24

Fair value change in derivative financial instrument

2

-

100

2

7

(71)

Multi-Chem Limited, Page 4 of 21

Multi-Chem Limited

Registration No. 198500318Z

Interim Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

For the financial period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

30/9/2019

31/12/2018

30/9/2019

31/12/2018

Non-current assets

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Property, plant and equipment

10,250

12,451

1,472

2,299

Right-of-use assets

3,015

-

78

-

Investment properties

-

-

2,483

2,525

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

18,826

21,201

Club memberships

388

498

186

186

Deferred tax assets

2,888

2,607

-

-

Financial asset, at FVPL

4,416

4,260

4,416

4,260

Trade receivables

2,760

1,504

-

-

Prepayment

405

468

405

468

24,122

21,788

27,866

30,939

Current assets

Inventories

40,830

31,310

337

305

Trade and other receivables

124,349

118,715

26,322

33,652

Prepayments

808

1,503

147

122

Current income tax recoverable

4,283

2,839

-

-

Fixed Deposits

6,102

19,024

6,055

6,134

Cash and cash equivalents

45,331

37,562

3,237

374

221,703

210,953

36,098

40,587

Less:

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

96,774

85,984

2,277

2,059

Contract liabilities

10,658

12,086

-

8

Lease liabilities

984

-

41

-

Bank borrowings

15,449

19,558

5,829

10,353

Current income tax payable

1,832

1,696

64

14

Derivative financial instruments

-

2

-

-

125,697

119,326

8,211

12,434

Net current assets

96,006

91,627

27,887

28,153

Less:

Non-current liabilities

Contract liabilities

3,005

2,841

-

-

Lease liabilities

2,127

-

37

-

Bank borrowings

535

869

535

869

Provision for post-employee benefits

353

349

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

572

482

-

-

6,592

4,541

572

869

113,536

108,874

55,181

58,223

Equity

Share capital

37,288

37,288

37,288

37,288

Foreign currency translation account

(409)

(465)

-

-

Other reserves

3,499

3,499

-

-

Retained earnings

62,576

59,415

17,893

20,935

Equity attributable to owners

of the parent

102,954

99,737

55,181

58,223

Non-controlling interests

10,582

9,137

-

-

Total equity

113,536

108,874

55,181

58,223

Multi-Chem Limited, Page 5 of 21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Multi-Chem Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:57:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MULTI-CHEM LIMITED
05:58aMULTI CHEM : Third Quarter Results
PU
09/20MULTI CHEM : Incorporation Of An Indirect Subsidiary In Sri Lanka
PU
08/29MULTI CHEM : Change Of Registered Office
PU
08/14MULTI CHEM : Disposal Of Property
PU
05/31MULTI CHEM : Cessation Of Senior Manager For Business In China Operations
PU
05/13MULTI-CHEM LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29MULTI CHEM : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting
PU
04/29MULTI CHEM : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29MULTI CHEM : First Quarter Results
PU
04/02MULTI CHEM : Disposal Of Fixed Assets
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Suan Sai Foo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keng Jin Lim Chairman
Juat Hoon Han Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kok Soon Lim CFO, Financial Controller & Head-Administration
Meng Yeng Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTI-CHEM LIMITED12.41%51
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%21 173
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS35.74%15 635
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION113.94%9 431
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.33.95%8 752
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%7 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group