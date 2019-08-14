Multi Chem : Disposal Of Property

Multi-Chem Limited

(Incorporated in Singapore. Registration Number: 198500318Z)

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

The Board of Directors of Multi-Chem Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce that the Company had on 24 July 2019 granted an option (the "Option") to Tang Yu-Xuan and/or nominee (the "Purchaser"), an unrelated third party to purchase the property located at 16H Enterprise Road, Singapore 627657 (the "Property").

Principal terms of the option

Under the terms of the Option, the sale price of the Property is S$930,000 (the "Sale Consideration"). The Sale Consideration was arrived at on a "willing-buyer,willing-seller" basis after taking into account various commercial factors including the prevailing market conditions, the location of the Property and the comparison of recent transacted prices in the vicinity.

Upon exercise of the Option on 13 August 2019, total payment of S$46,500 was paid by the Purchaser to the solicitors of the Company as stakeholders, pending completion of the disposal of Property ("Completion"). The balance of the Sale Consideration will be paid at Completion, which will take place on or before 1 October 2019.

Rationale

The Company is of the view that the disposal of the Property is in the best interests of the Company as the disposal of the Property will enable to Company to realise the value of the Property and improve the overall cash flow position of the Company.

Relative Figures computed based on Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual

The relative figures for the disposal of the Property computed using applicable bases under Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") is as follows: