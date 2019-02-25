MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
Do you own shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NasdaqGS:LABL)?
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 25, 2019?
Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential
legal claims against the board of directors of Multi-Color Corporation
(“Multi-Color” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS:LABL)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by
Platinum Equity LLC and affiliates (“Platinum Equity”) in a transaction
valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement,
shareholders of Multi-Color will receive $50.00 in cash for each share
of Multi-Color common stock they own.
If you own common stock of Multi-Color and purchased any shares before
February 25, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this
investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M.
Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220,
Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail
at info@rl-legal.com.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and
California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of
investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in
numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
