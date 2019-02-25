Log in
MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION

(LABL)
MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

02/25/2019 | 04:46pm EST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NasdaqGS:LABL)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 25, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Multi-Color Corporation (“Multi-Color” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS:LABL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Platinum Equity LLC and affiliates (“Platinum Equity”) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Multi-Color will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Multi-Color common stock they own.

If you own common stock of Multi-Color and purchased any shares before February 25, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
