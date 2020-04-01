MultiChoice : Talent Factory launches free online masterclasses!

Join over 25,000 registered users who are who are learning on the go with this exciting new series of exclusive online tutorials!

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is excited to launch a series of online masterclasses available on Africa's creative network, the MTF portal! The masterclasses offer exclusive access to practical, industry expert-led skills workshops that afford film and television professionals the ability to interact and learn from the best in Africa.

We are launching with the Produce Like a PRO! masterclass series, a 20-module masterclass on production from pre to post. If you have missed any of our MTF masterclasses in our 13 markets, we have recorded them for you to watch on the go.

Comprising 20 carefully crafted modules, the Produce Like a PRO! series is our answer to the industry need for easier access to training material, tutorials and templates. The masterclasses are available to over 25 000 registered users with a profile on the MTF portal. If you do not currently have a profile on the portal, register today to gain access to free online masterclasses!

The masterclass offering, according to the CEO of General Entertainment Yolisa Phahle, is part of MultiChoice Group's mission to upskill emerging creatives and seasoned professionals in the Film and TV industry.

'What makes the Produce Like a PRO! series unique is that it's been specially designed as an A to Z package for tools and templates to equip new producers with the know-how to operate in this industry. From budgeting to casting, the modules have been created by Marie Rosholt, a highly esteemed pioneer in reality television as Executive Producer of 12 series of Big Brother, Survivor, Fear Factor, Deal or no Deal and other series. The recorded masterclasses have been filmed and packaged by our MTF students sharing the industry masterclasses hosted by our MTF Academies in Lagos, Nairobi and Lusaka with leading industry experts including Tunde Kelani, Christian Epps and Steve Gukas,'says Yolisa

The Produce Like a PRO! series is also rooted in breaking down the barriers of access to industry information, and instead ensuring that veteran knowledge and experience is passed on to the next generation of African storytellers. The series also compliments recorded masterclasses which address industry concerns such as accessibility, opportunity, and quality in local productions.

Launched in March 2019 as the third touchpoint of MultiChoice Africa's ground-breaking corporate shared value (CSV) initiative, the MTF portal is a pan-African, film and television digital marketplace for information sharing on all aspects of Africa's creative industry. The MTF portal offers open, cost-free access to film creatives across Africa to showcase their talent, access opportunities, stay up to date with industry news and expand their industry network. To date, the portal has over 25,000 registered profiles.

The MTF portal is also supported by our various partners including DOLBY, the NYFA, AVID through JASCO Broadcast Solutions, Nihilent, among other international and local industry partners. Our partnership with DOLBY brings you conversations with Oscars® nominated artists and winners. The DOLBY Institute Podcast Series - Conversations with Sound Artists is available under the 'What's New' tab on the portal. Look out for more conversations (this time in video format) with sound designers and discover how the year's best films used the magic of DOLBY technology.

